 
 

Tyga Won't Be Charged in Domestic Violence Case Involving Ex-Girlfriend Under One Condition

Tyga Won't Be Charged in Domestic Violence Case Involving Ex-Girlfriend Under One Condition
The 'Ayy Macarena' rapper will not face felony criminal charges regarding the alleged domestic violence incident with ex Camaryn Swanson as long as he 'stays out of trouble.'

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tyga has officially escaped felony charges in his domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson. However, there's one condition the "Ayy Macarena" hitmaker must meet before the case is over for good.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, February 8 that the 32-year-old rapper will not be charged with any offenses regarding the alleged incident "as long as he stays out of trouble." If he doesn't manage to stay out of trouble for the rest of this year, charges could still be brought against him and he could face up to one year behind bars.

Even though Tyga, born Micheal Ray Stevenson, won't be charged with a misdemeanor over allegedly hitting Camaryn, he still has to appear for a hearing at the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office. It's said that he has to talk over ways to properly handle domestic disputes in the future.

Tyga and Camaryn allegedly had a physical altercation in October last year. At the time, it's reported that she showed up at the rapper's home in California "screaming in the middle of the night" before things turned physical. On the next day, the former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner voluntarily turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tyga was released from jail just hours later on a $50,000 bond. Days later, he took to his social media account to slam the allegations against him. "I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false," he declared in an Instagram Story. "I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime."

Last month, Tyga appeared to fix his relationship with Camaryn. The hip-hop star was caught double-tapping his ex-girlfriend's Instagram photo that saw her donning a colorful crop top and a pair of jeans as she fiercely posed in front of a railing overlooking the city view in Las Vegas.

Upon learning of Tyga's social media gesture, social media users rushed to the comment section of Camaryn's post, leaving some reminders for the 22-year-old influencer. "I'll be damned if we watched you cry on your live for days only to take tyga back," one person wrote, while another insisted, "He dont deserve you baby sorry."

