Khloe Kardashian Is 'Absolutely Not' Dating 'Too Hot to Handle' Alum Harry Jowsey

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has set the record straight about her love life. Responding to the speculation that she's dating "Too Hot to Handle" alum Harry Jowsey, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" insisted that it's "not true."

On Thursday, February 3, the 37-year-old reality star shut down speculations that she's dating Harry after a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared an Instagram post claiming that the two have been "DM-ing back and forth." It's also said that Harry recently "picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house".

"I'm pretty sure it's not true but what do you guys think about this?" the caption of the post read. In response, the Good American founder wrote in the comments section, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

Many fans applauded Khloe for quickly putting the rumors to rest. "Love her shutting that down right away!! Khloe deserves an amazing man!!!" one user commented, while another wrote, "Klearing up with the Kardashians."

In the meantime, others believed that Harry's PR team was behind all of this as Harry did post a photo of a bouquet of flowers in a Bentley. "His PR company were 100% behind this. This guy pretended to be friends with Joe Exotic's boyfriend. He's thirsty for fame," a critic commented, while another chimed in, "It's the 'PR' agency trolls for me."

Harry was briefly engaged to his co-star Francesca Farago during the Netflix hit's May 2020 Zoom reunion. The following month, Francesca announced their split in a five-minute-long YouTube video.

Harry also unveiled the reason behind their separation in his own YouTube video. "I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time," he said at the time. "Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia. There was a big reason why I had to end things with Francesca because I was in a very dark point in my life."

As for Khloe, she had most recently been linked to on-again, off-again partner Tristan Thompson. The former couple, who shares 3-year-old daughter True, is officially done for good amid news that the NBA star conceived a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Tristan said in his public apology note last January. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."