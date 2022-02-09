Kim Kardashian's Family Unfollows Kanye West on Instagram After He Demands a Public Apology

Instagram/WENN/Instar Celebrity

Following the 'Monster' rapper's constant attack on his estranged wife, his sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner are no longer following him on the social media app.

AceShowbiz - The Kardashians are showing their loyalty to one of their own amid Kim Kardashian's heated feud with Kanye West. Kim's sisters are unfollowing the rapper on Instagram following his constant attack on his estranged wife.

As of Tuesday, February 8, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no longer following Ye on the photo-sharing platform. It's believed that the former Victoria's Secret model was the first who clicked the unfollow button for Ye's account over the weekend, followed by her half-sister Khloe on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Kourtney apparently followed suit after Ye once again took the family issue to public. On Tuesday, he demanded a public apology from the Kardashians for allegedly snubbing him from his daughter Chicago's birthday party.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Yeezy designer shared a screenshot of an article about him being not invited to the bash. Alongside the snap, he argued, "I STILL NEED A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM THE ENTIRE FAMILY FOR THIS."

"YOU [GIVE] EVERYTHING YOU GOT TO SOMEONE THEN THEY TRY TO BULLY YOU AND THEN SAY THEY WON'T APOLOGIZE," the hip-hop mogul fumed. "IT'S UP TILL THEY ALL TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY. EVERY WOMAN THERE INCLUDING CORY."

He also shared a screenshot of his text conversation with someone, possibly Kim, wishing each other "positive vibes" after he was able to meet his kids. At the end of the text exchange, he wrote back though, "I still need an apology for you not giving me the address to my …"

Ye previously deleted all his Instagram posts in which he aired their dirty laundry after he reunited with his four children on Sunday, February 6. A video showed the 44-year-old with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm at an event in Los Angeles after he claimed that Kim did not let him take their kids to Chicago to watch a basketball game.