Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

After thanking Apple Music creative director Larry Jackson for giving him Kim's number, the Yeezy designer is seen with all of his four children at an event in Los Angeles.

Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has finally got his wish to meet his children after accusing Kim Kardashian of stopping him from taking their kids to Chicago. The rapper has been reunited with his kids, just hours after claiming that he got his estranged wife's number from a third party.

On Sunday night, February 6, a video surfaced of Kanye with all of his four kids at an event. It's unclear what the event was, but a person who took and shared the clip captioned it with #blackfuturebrunch.

In the short video, the 44-year-old father of four is seen attending to his two youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm. Another kid, probably North, seemed to be indulging in some snack.

According to TMZ, the event was some sort of church service which was held in Los Angeles. Kim wasn't seen accompanying their kids in the video.

After the video of his reunion with at least of his three kids went viral, Kanye was mocked for ranting about his estranged wife Kim. "He's A drama Queen," one person claimed. Another alleged, "Them kids were probably with him the entire time."

A third said, "All that ranting he be doing for no reason," while someone else added, "He did all that hollering and Kim already had them on the private jet."

One day earlier, Kanye claimed Kim stopped him from taking their kids to Chicago to watch a basketball game. "I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that how is this joint custody?" he posted on his Instagram page on late Saturday in all caps.

He later shared screenshots of his purported text exchange with one of Kim's cousins who allegedly takes his side in his feud with the reality TV star. "This is an example of Kim's cousin agreeing with me about Tik Tok then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards," he wrote in the caption.

He added, "I do this for every parent on either side [whose] kids futures are being one sidedly controlled I don’t even have the right to get angry as a father without being called [erratic]… A father should never have to beg for the location of their children."

Ye also claimed that Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her. "Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her," he wrote in a separate post. "So let me get this straight I be to go to my daughters party and Im accused of being on drugs then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novel and Im accused of stealing now Im being accused of putting a hit on her."

"These ideas can actually get someone locked up," he went on stressing. "They play like that with black mens lives weather its getting them free or getting them locked up Im not playing about my black children anymore."

Kanye also shared a screenshot of him asking someone to send him "Kim's number." He later got her number from Larry Jackson, the head of content at Apple Music.

Kanye and Kim have been feuding over North's TikTok account. After the Atlanta native aired their dirty laundry to the public, Kim hit back at him. "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday.

She explained, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued in the statement, adding that she wished to "handle matters regarding our children privately."