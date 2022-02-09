Will Arnett Claims He 'Cried for an Hour' Following 'Brutal' Split From Amy Poehler

WENN/Ian Wilson Celebrity

In an interview, the 'Bojack Horseman' actor recalls how 'brutal' his split from the 'Saturday Night Live' alum and how it prompts him to cry for an hour inside his car.

Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Will Arnett opened up about how he handled the "excruciating" pain after he broke up with Amy Poehler in 2012. In an interview with The Guardian, the actor recalled how "brutal" it was and how it prompted him to cry for an hour inside his car.

"Just brutal, brutal, brutal," the 51-year-old star said of the split, which took place just as the actor was filming the season 4 of "Arrested Development". "I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour."

He went on to explain about how it felt to have a very public split, "People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what's going on. So imagine how weird that is. It's brutal with any relationship, and we have kids."

"And without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: 'I'm Team Amy.' I'm like: 'You're a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn't some game,' " the "Bojack Horseman" star noted.

Will, who shares sons Archie and Abel with the "Murderville" star, added that he was able to "get on with it" as the years pass by. "It's been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother," Will said of the "Saturday Night Live" alum. "And I'm so lucky that we're such a huge part of each other's lives, even more so than we were five years ago."

As for Amy, the comedienne briefly addressed the split in her 2014 memoir, "Yes Please". "I don't want to talk about my divorce because it is too sad and too personal. I also don't like people knowing my s**t," she wrote. "I will say a few things. I am proud of how my ex-husband, Will, and I have been taking care of our children; I am beyond grateful he is their father; and I don't think a [nearly] 10-year marriage constitutes failure. That being said, getting a divorce really sucks."

"Any painful experience makes you see things differently. It also reminds you of the simple truths that we purposely forget every day or else we would never get out of bed. Things like, nothing lasts forever and relationships can end. The best that can happen is you learn a little more about what you can handle and you stay soft through the pain. Perhaps you feel wiser. Maybe your experience can be of help to others," she added.