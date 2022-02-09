Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Instagram Celebrity

A Twitter user shares some videos of the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast host making racist, sexist and transphobic comments because the individual wants to 'remind people that he hasn't changed.'

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan's controversy isn't over just yet. In newly resurfaced clips, "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast host is seen poking fun at Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy diagnosis and mocking Asian accents.

Bringing up the videos was a Twitter user @AlexPattyy. "I'm seeing a lot of Joe Rogan's worst comments from the 2010s circulating. I get paid to listen to his podcast @mmfa & want to remind people that he hasn't changed," the user said. "Here are some of the most hateful things Joe has said in the past year and a half."

The individual then shared a video from last month in which Joe called Angelina "crazy." He said, "Crazy p***y is the best p***y … She's clearly crazy... She's got Bell's palsy? That's the problem with crazy, dude. Crazy comes with all sorts of neurotic s**t."

In a clip from October 2021, Joe claimed that people who find jokey comments about "Asian accents" offensive are "retarded." When his guest told him, "You can't say [that]!" the podcaster replied, "But I'm on Spotify. You can get away with it." Another clip, meanwhile, saw him imitating people who speak Mandarin.

Footage from August 2021 showing Joe discussing trans people. "Transgender people, it's clearly a real thing … It's existed throughout history. There's always been people like that," he noted. "What [author] Douglas Murray was saying is that some of them [in contemporary society] aren't really that. They're just latching onto this need to get attention, or to be special, to stand out, to be a victim."

Joe has been under fire after India.Arie shared videos of him using the N-word and calling black people "apes." However, the UFC color commentator already apologized for his "regretful and shameful" actions.

When issuing his apology, Joe claimed that the clips that Arie posted were made up of "out of context" moments from "12 years of conversations" on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. Still, even Rogan himself acknowledged that "it looks f**king horrible."

"I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years," the comedian continued. "It's not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner... I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."