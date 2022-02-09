 
 

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent
Instagram
Celebrity

A Twitter user shares some videos of the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast host making racist, sexist and transphobic comments because the individual wants to 'remind people that he hasn't changed.'

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan's controversy isn't over just yet. In newly resurfaced clips, "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast host is seen poking fun at Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy diagnosis and mocking Asian accents.

Bringing up the videos was a Twitter user @AlexPattyy. "I'm seeing a lot of Joe Rogan's worst comments from the 2010s circulating. I get paid to listen to his podcast @mmfa & want to remind people that he hasn't changed," the user said. "Here are some of the most hateful things Joe has said in the past year and a half."

The individual then shared a video from last month in which Joe called Angelina "crazy." He said, "Crazy p***y is the best p***y … She's clearly crazy... She's got Bell's palsy? That's the problem with crazy, dude. Crazy comes with all sorts of neurotic s**t."

In a clip from October 2021, Joe claimed that people who find jokey comments about "Asian accents" offensive are "retarded." When his guest told him, "You can't say [that]!" the podcaster replied, "But I'm on Spotify. You can get away with it." Another clip, meanwhile, saw him imitating people who speak Mandarin.

  See also...

Footage from August 2021 showing Joe discussing trans people. "Transgender people, it's clearly a real thing … It's existed throughout history. There's always been people like that," he noted. "What [author] Douglas Murray was saying is that some of them [in contemporary society] aren't really that. They're just latching onto this need to get attention, or to be special, to stand out, to be a victim."

A Twitter Thread about Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan made some 'hateful' comments in resurfaced clips.

Joe has been under fire after India.Arie shared videos of him using the N-word and calling black people "apes." However, the UFC color commentator already apologized for his "regretful and shameful" actions.

When issuing his apology, Joe claimed that the clips that Arie posted were made up of "out of context" moments from "12 years of conversations" on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. Still, even Rogan himself acknowledged that "it looks f**king horrible."

"I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years," the comedian continued. "It's not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner... I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

You can share this post!

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

Jenna Jameson Promises Fans She'll 'Be Out Soon' Amid Hospitalization for Mystery Illness
Related Posts
Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Spotify CEO Urges Joe Rogan to 'Abide' Its Policies While Addressing Artists' Catalog Removal

Spotify CEO Urges Joe Rogan to 'Abide' Its Policies While Addressing Artists' Catalog Removal

White House Presses Spotify for 'More' Actions on Joe Rogan's COVID-19 Misinformation

White House Presses Spotify for 'More' Actions on Joe Rogan's COVID-19 Misinformation

Joe Rogan Vows to Do Better in Response to Podcast Controversy, Dwayne Johnson Shows Support

Joe Rogan Vows to Do Better in Response to Podcast Controversy, Dwayne Johnson Shows Support

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture