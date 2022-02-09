YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

Instagram Celebrity

The U.S. skateboarder was onboard the plane with sponsorship manager Tim Alings, fellow adventurer Nicola Bellavia as well as renowned Icelandic pilot Haraldur Diego when the aircraft crashed into a lake.

Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - YouTube star and U.S. skateboarder Josh Neuman has passed away. The 22-year-old social media star was among the four people who were killed after a plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest lake, authorities confirmed to Associated Press.

According to AP, Josh was onboard the plane alongside sponsorship manager Tim Alings, fellow adventurer and content creator Nicola Bellavia as well as renowned Icelandic pilot Haraldur Diego. All of them died in the tragic crash.

It was reported that Josh was filming commercial content for clothing brand Suspicious Antwerp. "All persons present were hugely passionate about travel and content creation," Suspicious Antwerp spokesman Bram Boriau told the news organization via email, adding, "hence these themes were the main focus of the trip."

The plane disappeared from radar on Thursday, February 3 and had not issued a distress signal beforehand, prompting a massive search by members of Iceland's Search and Rescue organization. The aircraft was later discovered in part of Iceland's Lake Thingvallavatn located about 30 miles east from the capital Reykjavik on Saturday. Meanwhile, authorities found four bodies at depths of up to 121 feet on Sunday.

"The remains of four people at the bottom of the lake have been found and located at a depth of 37 meters (about 121 feet) or less," read a statement from Icelandic Police.

In the wake of the death, Josh's family issued a statement that was shared on Josh's Instagram page. "Josh represents the side of humanity we all strive to achieve. The way he not just touched, but impacted lives was on a scale of its own," read the statement. "In his quest for adventure, thirst for creativity and passion for a personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched."

"As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time commenting, 'This is the happiest day of my life,' " it continued. His parents also described Josh as "a doer, a dreamer and a gentle soul that saw the world through an opportunistic lens and took advantage of every moment while inspiring millions along the way."

The family added that they hope to create a charitable foundation in Josh's honor "to forever support his dream to make a meaningful difference in this world that we live in."

Meanwhile, Suspicious Antwerp wrote in its official website, "It is with tremendous sadness that we are to report that the occupants consisted of a Suspicious Antwerp employee, two content creators, and an Icelandic pilot." The statement continued, "We are enormously distressed by the news and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends. We are in close contact with them, as well as with the authorities, and we're doing everything we can to assist them during these difficult times."