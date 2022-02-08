 
 

Shawn Mendes Seen Getting Close to Sexy Yogi in Bizarre Beach Ritual

Shawn Mendes Seen Getting Close to Sexy Yogi in Bizarre Beach Ritual
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'If I Can't Have You' crooner appears to enjoy the companion of Hitomi Mochizuki as they are pictured meditating in the woods in Hawaii while the brunette beauty blows what appears to be a medicine straight up his nose.

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes is getting in touch with his spiritual side while enjoying his downtime in Hawaii. The Canadian singer has been spotted getting close to a sexy yogi during what seemed to be a beach ritual.

In pictures which surfaced online, the "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" hitmaker is seen sitting cross-legged on a blanket in the woods on Friday, February 4. His female companion, who has been identified as Hitomi Mochizuki, placed one end of a two-pronged object inside his nostril and the other into her mouth.

Shawn Mendes and Yogi Hitomi Mochizuki Performing Beach Ritual

Shawn Mendes and sexy yogi Hitomi Mochizuki were pictured in a bizarre beach ritual.

She appears to be blowing a sort of an exotic plant medicine. According to Daily Mail, Shawn might be trying Rape, which is described on Medium as a tool used to cleanse oneself "of negative energy, assist with pain relief and stimulate detoxification, helping to clear excess mucus, toxins, and bacteria."

  See also...

At another point, the two appeared to be meditating as they sat opposite each other and formed a diamond shape with their hands and pressed their fingertips together while they stared deep into each other's eyes. They looked relaxed and enjoyed the companion of each other as they shared a laugh while having a chat.

Later, the duo went for a hike along the rocky beachside barefoot. Shawn stayed hydrated with a cup of water while having a fringe towel wrapped around his head. Hitomi, who describes herself as a "forest nymph" on her Instagram bio, looked carefree as she led the way. On top of their hike, they continued having a fun chat during a coffee break at what looked like an outdoor cafe.

For the outing, Shawn kept a low-profile in a gray muscle tee and athletic pants with a bandana around his neck. He also sported some accessories on his pierced ear.

Hitomi, meanwhile, cut a sexy look in a pair of dark gray biker shorts and sports bra in matching color. Her long brunette hair was let loose and down to her waist while she wore some gold rings.

Shawn recently split from his longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello after more than two years of dating. Both he and the Cuban-American songstress, who remain friendly after their breakup in November 2021, are following Hitomi on Instagram.

You can share this post!

'Jersey Shore' Star Chris Larangeira Files for Divorce From Angelina Pivarnick Again

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old
Related Posts
Shawn Mendes Pokes Fun at Himself After Falling Down a Hill While Trying to Take Thirst Trap

Shawn Mendes Pokes Fun at Himself After Falling Down a Hill While Trying to Take Thirst Trap

Shawn Mendes Walks Down the Streets of Toronto in Gloomy Music Video for 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes Walks Down the Streets of Toronto in Gloomy Music Video for 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes Admits to Having a 'Hard Time with Social Media' Following Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes Admits to Having a 'Hard Time with Social Media' Following Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes Releases Breakup Anthem 'It'll Be Okay' Following Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes Releases Breakup Anthem 'It'll Be Okay' Following Camila Cabello Split

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago