'Jersey Shore' Star Chris Larangeira Files for Divorce From Angelina Pivarnick Again

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the MTV personality files for divorce from Angelina in Monmouth Country, New Jersey after two years of marriage, while she has yet to respond to the filing.

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Things are not looking good for Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira. If a new report is to be believed, the "Jersey Shore" star has filed a divorce from Angelina after two years of marriage.

Us Weekly claimed that Chris filed for divorce in Monmouth Country, New Jersey late last month. Angelina, meanwhile, has not responded as of Monday, February 7, so the filing remains active.

The latest breakup report arrives after Angelina filed for divorce back in January 2021, just 14 months after their televised wedding. The filing, however, was ultimately dismissed in July as the couple tried to work on their relationship.

Despite that, the pair constantly face breakup rumors for the past few months. They were struggling to repair their relationship amid trust issues and their "nonexistent" sex life.

"We'll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina shared in a June episode of MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation". "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang--no one wants to bang."

"I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it? He won't ever admit that he's wrong," she shared.

Chris also decided to move out right before the holidays. "We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it's been a few weeks now," she divulged. "Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his 'Merry Christmas to my wife' card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair."

In a more recent episode, a psychic told Angelina that she would leave her husband in the coming months.