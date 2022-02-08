 
 

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker claps back at haters who leave negative comments on the images of her first child together with Offset, which she posted to her daughter's account.

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has been trying to update her fans on her personal life only to be left dismayed by some users' reactions. The Bronx femcee fumed after finding out that people have been leaving mean comments on the images she posted to her daughter Kulture's Instagram page.

Being a proud mom, the Grammy Award-winning artist set up an account dedicated to her firstborn, whom she shares with her husband Offset. However, after not checking it out for quite some time, she was alerted the negative comments after a Twitter user posted about them.

After reading the hateful remarks, Cardi has decided to set Kulture's Instagram page private. "Haven't been checking my daughter account but now I'm going to lock her page," she wrote on Monday, February 7, before blasting the naysayers, "…I don't know wtf is going on but I hope y'all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos."

Cardi also retweeted the post which alerted her to the mean comments. "This is culture comments right now…they really have some nerve trying to play moral police on here," read the original tweet along with screenshots of some of the nasty things people said about the 3-year-old girl. Some of them said such things as "such a mistake child," "big head squid" and "Hi Kreature."

Cardi has since gained sympathy from kinder social media users. "Is she like 4, who says this to a 4 year old?" one person asked in disbelief. Another shared her/his reaction, "I'd be turning them comments off."

  See also...

A third commented, "Social media isn't safe for any age honestly." Someone warned kids against using social media app, "Social media not even healthy for adults kids def don't need to be on it," while a fifth added, "Kids OFF LIMITS."

Cardi's decision to lock up her daughter's Instagram account comes amid the debate over North West's TikTok account. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at war with each other about whether or not their daughter should be on the video-sharing platform.

Most recently, "The Talk" co-hosts weighed in on the debate, with Jerry O'Connell siding with Kanye. He said in a Monday episode of the show, " I'm 1000% Team Ye." He explained, "You know, they are both parents to these children, and each parent has equal say whether the children should or should not be on social media. "

The actor went on arguing why North should not be allowed access to the video-sharing app, "How old is North West now? 8? So an 8-year-old has a say in what is posted and what isn't. I'm so sorry, come on now. Come on now."

You can share this post!

Shawn Mendes Seen Getting Close to Sexy Yogi in Bizarre Beach Ritual

Donald Trump Tells Joe Rogan to 'Stop Apologizing' Amid Podcast and N-Word Controversies
Related Posts
Cardi B 'Grateful' After Awarded $4 Million in Libel Suit Against YouTuber Tasha K

Cardi B 'Grateful' After Awarded $4 Million in Libel Suit Against YouTuber Tasha K

Cardi B Awarded $1.25M as She Wins Libel Lawsuit Against Blogger Tasha K

Cardi B Awarded $1.25M as She Wins Libel Lawsuit Against Blogger Tasha K

Cardi B Showered With Luxury Gifts by Her Husband Offset After Being Days Apart

Cardi B Showered With Luxury Gifts by Her Husband Offset After Being Days Apart

Cardi B to Cover Funeral Costs for 17 Victims of Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire

Cardi B to Cover Funeral Costs for 17 Victims of Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago