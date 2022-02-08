Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker claps back at haters who leave negative comments on the images of her first child together with Offset, which she posted to her daughter's account.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has been trying to update her fans on her personal life only to be left dismayed by some users' reactions. The Bronx femcee fumed after finding out that people have been leaving mean comments on the images she posted to her daughter Kulture's Instagram page.

Being a proud mom, the Grammy Award-winning artist set up an account dedicated to her firstborn, whom she shares with her husband Offset. However, after not checking it out for quite some time, she was alerted the negative comments after a Twitter user posted about them.

After reading the hateful remarks, Cardi has decided to set Kulture's Instagram page private. "Haven't been checking my daughter account but now I'm going to lock her page," she wrote on Monday, February 7, before blasting the naysayers, "…I don't know wtf is going on but I hope y'all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos."

Cardi also retweeted the post which alerted her to the mean comments. "This is culture comments right now…they really have some nerve trying to play moral police on here," read the original tweet along with screenshots of some of the nasty things people said about the 3-year-old girl. Some of them said such things as "such a mistake child," "big head squid" and "Hi Kreature."

Cardi has since gained sympathy from kinder social media users. "Is she like 4, who says this to a 4 year old?" one person asked in disbelief. Another shared her/his reaction, "I'd be turning them comments off."

A third commented, "Social media isn't safe for any age honestly." Someone warned kids against using social media app, "Social media not even healthy for adults kids def don't need to be on it," while a fifth added, "Kids OFF LIMITS."

Cardi's decision to lock up her daughter's Instagram account comes amid the debate over North West's TikTok account. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at war with each other about whether or not their daughter should be on the video-sharing platform.

Most recently, "The Talk" co-hosts weighed in on the debate, with Jerry O'Connell siding with Kanye. He said in a Monday episode of the show, " I'm 1000% Team Ye." He explained, "You know, they are both parents to these children, and each parent has equal say whether the children should or should not be on social media. "

The actor went on arguing why North should not be allowed access to the video-sharing app, "How old is North West now? 8? So an 8-year-old has a say in what is posted and what isn't. I'm so sorry, come on now. Come on now."