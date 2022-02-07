Comedian Heather McDonald Is Hospitalized, Suffers Skull Fracture After Collapsing Onstage

Instagram Celebrity

Following the health scare, the former 'Chelsea Lately' star takes to Instagram Stories to share updates on her condition to her nearly 280,000 Instagram followers from her hospital bed.

AceShowbiz - Comedian Heather McDonald faced a health scare during her show in Tempe, Arizona. According to reports, the former "Chelsea Lately" star was headlining the sold-out show on Saturday, February 5 when she suddenly collapsed on the stage.

Her representative told PEOPLE that the 51-year-old suffered a skull fracture after fainting three minutes into her 7 P.M. set. It was also revealed that Heather "was admitted to a local hospital where a comprehensive work up [is] under way."

"Thus far the test have revealed no underlying medical issues that may have precipitated this event," her rep added. It was also noted that Heather performed the night before with no incident and she didn't consume any alcohol before or during Saturday's show.

The rep also stressed that the collapse doesn't appear to be COVID-related, adding that the comedienne received a booster shot approximately three weeks ago and recently tested negative for coronavirus.

Heather, meanwhile, took to Instagram Stories to address her collapse. In a video, she was seen updating her condition to her nearly 280,000 Instagram followers from her hospital bed on Saturday night. "So, I'm in the emergency room," she began the clip.

"Oh my god, I'm so, so, so, so sorry. I passed out onstage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy," she recalled. "I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show. Tempe, I will be back. I've never ever fainted in my life."

Heather McDonald shared an Instagram video after collapsing onstage.

An audience member spilled to TMZ that the health emergency occurred when Heather was delivering a joke about the novel virus. She said, "I'm vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted ... and flu shot and shingle shot and haven't gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most." As soon as she made the joke, she collapsed and hit her head on the floor, but some fans thought it was part of the act. Thankfully, an EMT and a nurse happened to be in the audience so they rushed up on stage to provide first aid.