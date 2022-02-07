Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Instagram Celebrity

Following his arrest, the wife of the 'Stomp the Yard' actor says in a social media post that 'marriage isn't easy' before asking fans and followers for 'privacy and prayers.'

AceShowbiz - Columbus Short and Aida Abramyan-Short are trying to save their marriage. The "Stomp the Yard" star and his wife are now "working on things" after he was arrested for felony domestic violence again.

On Sunday, February 6, the wife of the "True to the Game" actor took to her Instagram Story to address her husband's latest run-in with the law. "Marriage isn't easy…but we're working on things in our own way and time," she wrote along with a video of the star talking about his arrest. "We'd like privacy and prayers," she concluded her note, adding a folded hands emoji.

In the said clip, Columbus said, "Let me tell you what's really happened." He recalled, "I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration and I grabbed her phone, which I shouldn't have done." He added, "And I scratched her hand."

Shortly after, Columbus told the viewers that "the police came here. The detectives were here." The "Scandal" alum continued, "It was a whole ridiculous thing and they had to make a decision," before noting, "They didn't want to take me. They didn't want to take her, but they had to make a decision based on that scratch."

"I went to jail," Columbus went on explaining, "So, I'm sorry for anybody that I let down. I'm grinding, I'm working hard." The "Cadillac Records" actor then concluded the 1-minute video, "But my apologies."

Underneath the clip, Columbus penned, "The Truth - Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing! I AM not a [sic] abusive man nor am I on drugs but drinking alcohol makes my mouth get a little out of pocket." He stressed, "That's the truth. My wife and I are working on our marriage."

Columbus was taken into police custody on February 2 after an alleged argument with his wife. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police were called to a home in the San Fernando Valley at around 10:30 P.M.

When the authorities arrived, Columbus told officers his wife punched him, but he had no visible marks. Police said they spoke with Aida and noticed she suffered a minor injury, which did not require medical attention. The actor was arrested for felony domestic violence because of the injury. He was in custody for about 12 hours before he posted a $50,000 bond.

Following his arrest, he posted a verse from Corinthians via Instagram. "Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training," the quote read. "They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever." He also included a hashtag that read, "#levitating 2022."

This wasn't the first time Columbus has had issues with his wife. Back in 2018, he was arrested for domestic violence and ended up pleading no contest and serving 34 days behind bars. At the time of that arrest, he was already on probation for a bar fight in 2014.