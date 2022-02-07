Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

Instagram Music

Taking to social media to tease her new track, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker shares an empowering message that urges people to 'unconditionally' love themselves before loving one another.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has something up her sleeve. The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker has teased her new song about "unconditional" self-love with a video of herself that saw her showing off her naked "art" body.

Making use of her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, February 5, the 33-year-old posted a sensual clip, in which she could be heard singing, "If you love me, you love all of me. Or none of me at all." In the footage, she gave the camera an intense stare while strategically covering parts of her body with her arms to make the clip safe to upload to social media.

In a caption for the short video, Lizzo wrote, "If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose." She added, "We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves."

"Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love." Lizzo continued. The "Good as Hell" singer concluded her empowering post, "Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it."

In a following post, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared a photo of her posing completely naked. The Grammy-winning singer/rapper simply captioned the snapshot, "Art."

Upon learning of Lizzo's posts, many social media users applauded her. "Softest person alive," one Instagram user commented. Another person dubbed her, "A LIVING LEGEND," while someone else praised her, "I luv it! I really believe she sacrifices herself to be that light for body positivity, knowing the backlash she will get [heart emoji]."

Lizzo has long been an outspoken voice on body positivity. Last month, she shared a video of herself celebrating that she'd put on some pounds. "I gained weight," she wrote, "I look TF GOODT."

Back in August, Lizzo admitted that she found it "unfair" that she's getting fat-shaming and racist comments. "I don't even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it's unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive," she said in an interview with "Good Morning America".

"People are like, don't let 'em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying, my head is up," the "Juice" hitmaker added. "But I know it's my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this should not fly. This shouldn't be okay."

Her statement arrived after she showed her vulnerable side during an Instagram Live session, in which she tearfully addressed the Internet trolls. "On the days that I should be the happiest, I just feel so down... I work so hard. I've been working triple time... doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews... going to the studio with a f**king root canal...," she said while wiping tears. "I'm putting so much love and energy into the world, and sometimes I feel like the world don't love me back."