Whoopi Goldberg Blares 'Innocence' With Her Jacket in 1st Photo Since 'The View' Suspension

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

The 'Sister Act' star wears a jacket emblazoned with 'Innocence' when stepping out for the first time since she's suspended by ABC for two weeks over her Holocaust comments.

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has been spotted out for the first time since she's suspended from "The View". In her first photos since the controversy, the Emmy Award-winning host wore "Innocence" on her jacket.

The 66-year-old was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday, February 3. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, she appeared to be in good spirits as she was all smiles while arriving at the Film Center, apparently for a script reading.

For the outing, Whoopi donned a button down shirt and an oversized black jacket emblazoned with the word "Innocence" on the back. The outerwear also blared the phrase "We are infinite" as the actress also carried a brown Louis Vuitton postman bag and a bundle of papers held together with a clip in one of her hands.

She completed her look with black tight leggings and black slippers while sporting her signature round glasses. She later was seen wearing a blue face mask when stepping out of the building.

Whoopi was suspended from "The View" on Tuesday, February 1 after she said in the Monday, January 31 episode of the show that "the Holocaust isn't about race... It's about man's inhumanity to man. That's what it's about." ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement, "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments."

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Kim added. "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

The suspension came after she apologized for her comments. "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," she wrote on Twitter on Monday night. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

The Oscar-winning actress addressed the matter again in the show's Tuesday episode. "Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly," she stated. "I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention."

"Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected," the 66-year-old emphasized. "I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know, because I've always done that."