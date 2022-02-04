 
 

Sarah Palin Responds to Ron Duguay Romance Rumors

Sarah Palin Responds to Ron Duguay Romance Rumors
After sparking dating speculation with the ex-New York Rangers player, the former Alaska Governor calls the 64-year-old Canadian former hockey player her 'buddy.'

AceShowbiz - Sarah Palin has finally addressed the dating rumors that are linking her to former NHL star Ron Duguay. Responding to the speculation for the first time, the former Alaska governor called the 64-year-old her "buddy."

The former Republican vice presidential nominee gave her response to the dating speculation while talking to The Post. "He's my buddy," she told the outlet, before revealing their common interest as adding, "We have hockey in common."

Sarah and Ron first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted going out for dinner together at an Upper East Side restaurant in Manhattan in late January. As if it wasn't shocking enough, the group dinner took place just two days after the unvaccinated politician revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. She reportedly ate indoors with some other pals, though the restaurant, Elio's, claimed that they were seated outdoors.

After a picture of her outing surfaced online, Sarah returned to the eatery to apologize for the media frenzy. "Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit. In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors," Elio's said in a statement to The Post on January 26.

According to Page Six, the reality TV star and the former Canadian hockey player have been hooking up since late last year. However, PEOPLE begged to differ, citing a Sarah source as saying that they're "just friends" who "met through hockey."

Sarah has been single since 2020 following her split from her husband of 31 years, Todd Palin. Todd filed for divorce in August 2019, citing "incompatibility of temperament." He requested an equal division of debts and assets, and to have joint custody of their son, Trig, who was prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome. They also share four other children, son Track as well as daughters Piper, Willow and Bristol Palin. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.

