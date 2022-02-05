 
 

Julia Fox's Friend Zola Denies Dissing Kanye West in Old Tweets After Hanging Out With the Rapper

After her old tweets, in which she said she's 'very much anti Kanye,' resurface online, Zola claims that she was speaking on Ye's album and tells people to 'get over it.'

  • Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox's friend Zola has responded after her old tweets, in which she appeared to have dissed Kanye West, resurfaced online. Zola's tweets were brought into attention after she was seen hanging out with her actress friend as well as Julia's rapper boyfriend.

In the tweets in question, Zola, who wrote the viral stripper story turned movie, declared that she's "anti Kanye." She wrote in one of her tweets, "I'm sorry I'm not a Kanye fan. I'm very much anti Kanye but y'all enjoy."

She also appeared to disrespect Kanye's late mother Donda West. "I do not respect the dead," she wrote in a separate tweet. "Don't come over with 'RIP' NOBODY in ur bio cus it's really F**k all y'all. Like I said, ew Kanye. Next topic."

When responding to a user who called Kanye fans "d!cksuckers," Zola said, "Girl they blocked as f**k. F**K KANYE & his mama. How about that."

It didn't take long for Zola to respond after the tweets earned her some new criticism. Catching wind of the backlash, she claimed that she at the time was commenting on Kanye's album but got trolled by his fans, so she trolled back.

"Yawn. I said donda was mid & was bombarded wit the worlds nastiest responses as if I wasn't speaking on the ALBUM," she explained. "I didn't like the trump support either.. I expressed that & the trolls dragged it like they do so I trolled back." She added, "Not that interesting really. Life goes on."

When one person accused her of clout chasing by posing for a picture with Julia and Kanye, she defended herself as writing, "Of course. Many of my friends were in attendance..why wouldn't I take pics? Never have I 'flopped' & again, I was speaking on the album & irresponsible political comments specifically & the trolls came at me like they ain't know. I troll back. Get over it. You'll live."

Zola joined Julia at the latter's 32nd birthday celebration at New York City's French restaurant Lucien on Wednesday night, February 2. At the party, Kanye reportedly showered the "Uncut Gems" actress with gifts and even surprised her friends with Birkin bags.

