 
 

T-Pain Explains Why He Wants People to Stop Celebrating Black History Month

When speaking about the African-American culture, the 37-year-old hip-hop star also weighs in on the rash of Historically Black Colleges and Universities bomb threats.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - T-Pain doesn't like the idea of celebrating Black History Month. In a new interview with TMZ, the "Bartender" rapper urged people to stop glorifying the African-American culture and explained the reason why.

"Stop celebrating," the 37-year-old hip-hop star said when he was at the Los Angeles International airport. "Although we celebrate Black History Month, I think we should just have history. They overshot it. We don't want our own s**t, you're separating us again. We want to be part of history and not just one month of it."

"Like we want to be part of history, don't celebrate one month for us," the emcee, born Faheem Rasheed Najm, further elaborated. "I'd rather everybody stop celebrating that s**t and just let us be part of history and not just, 'y'all get paid attention to on the shortest month of the year.' "

During the interview, T-Pain also weighed in on the rash of Historically Black Colleges and Universities bomb threats. "It's always been f**ked up, it's been f**ked up for hella years," he argued. "We take it how we've been taking it. We going to make changes, look towards the future and stop looking at the past and we'll make a change."

"It ain't gonna stop unless we have our own s**t. Just because we're HBCUs don't mean it ain't owned by someone else," the record producer continued. "We know what we've done, lets make our own s**t and we can get in wherever the f**k we want to."

T-Pain is not the only rapper who is against Black History Month. Earlier this week, Kanye West declared February 2022 as the first Black Future Month. The billionaire Yeezy designer also held a press conference with all attendees draped in Black. NFL player Antonio Brown, Gunna, Shenseea and Fivio Foreign were in attendance. "FEBRUARY IS NOW BLACK FUTURE MONTH #BFM," he penned on Instagram on February 1.

