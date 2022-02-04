The CW Orders Pilot for 'Supernatural' Spin-Off 'The Winchesters' and More

The CW TV

In addition to the 'Supernatural' prequel, the network gives pilot orders for 'Walker' prequel series 'Walker: Independence', new DC series 'Gotham Knights' as well as 'Zorro'.

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Winchesters are back. On Thursday, February 3, The CW announced that it has officially ordered pilots for "The Winchesters", a prequel series of "Supernatural" which is about Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) parents John and Mary.

"The Winchesters" is set to follow John and Mary Winchester before they became parents to Sam and Dean. The one-hour drama will treat fans to the epic love story of how John met Mary as well as how the two decide to put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

It remains to be seen who will be playing the iconic roles. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith portrayed John and Mary respectively over the course "Supernatural" 's entire run, with Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick playing younger versions in flashbacks.

In addition to re reprising his role of Dean to narrate, Jensen will serve as executive producer alongside Robbie Thompson and Danneel Ackles.

"The Winchesters" isn't the only show who gets a pilot order from The CW. The network also orders pilot for "Walker" prequel series "Walker: Independence". Set in the late 1800s, the one-hour series hails from executive producers Seamus Fahey, Anna Fricke, Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Laura Terry.

"Walker: Independence" is set to Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. The newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

New DC series "Gotham Knights", which is based on the popular DC comics of the same name, has also been ordered to a pilot. While it will revolve around Batman characters, the one-hour drama is not a spin-off of "Batwoman", which is currently airing its third season.

The official logline reads, "In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

The last series to get a pilot order is "Zorro". It is set to follow a young Latinx woman seeking vengeance for her father's murder as she joins a secret society and adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro. Sean Tretta, Robert Rodriguez, Rebecca Rodriguez, Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Geoff Clark, Eric Bromberg, John Gertz and Jay Weisleder executive produce the pilot.