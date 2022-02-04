 
 

Susan Sarandon Under Fire for Comparing Cops at Funeral to 'Fascists'

Susan Sarandon Under Fire for Comparing Cops at Funeral to 'Fascists'
WENN/Joseph Marzullo
Celebrity

The 'Thelma and Louise' actress, who has been an outspoken critic of police brutality, is slammed by law enforcement and other Twitter users over her anti-cop post.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Susan Sarandon's eyebrow-raising social media post has landed her in hot water. The acting veteran has received backlash after sharing a tweet which compared police at a funeral to "fascists."

The tweet in question was originally posted by podcaster Danny Haiphong. It featured an image of thousands of NYPD cops gathering at Manhattan's 5th Avenue last week to honor slain NYPD Detective Jason Rivera.

The original tweet came with a caption that read, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like." Susan reposted the tweet on Tuesday, February 1, adding over it, "So, if all these cops weren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day?"

Susan Sarandon's Anti-Cop Tweet

Susan Sarandon suggested we didn't need cops in anti-police tweet.

Susan, who has been an outspoken critic of police brutality, has since been slammed over her anti-cop tweet.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York tweeted on Thursday, "This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence - @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet."

  See also...

Retired Los Angeles homicide detective Sal LaBarbera reprimanded the 75-year-old actress, "You seriously need help. Let's hope you never need us." Retired NYPD Detective Angel L Maysonet chimed in, "There are 35K #NYPD cops in NYC. This is 3 hours. Many off duty, other agencies, representing over 850K sworn LEOs in this country. Shame on you @SusanSarandon 2 young Dominican cops were killed & you spread anti police rhetoric. You're a disgusting person."

The National Fraternal Order of Police called Susan a "D-list actor" as it tweeted, "Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments. When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career, it's no wonder why you're a D-list actor."

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin also weighed in, writing, "Congratulations, Susan Sarandon! You're now the poster child of an angry, woke, liberal, pro-criminal, anti-law and order jerk. There are other more fitting titles, but it only gets more vulgar from here."

"So totally offensive in SO many ways. PLEASE feel free to NEVER call 911---EVER," another Twitter user commented. One other said, "Unfortunately, most of us cannot afford gated communities or hilltop mansions with state of the art security in Stamford like you Susan. We need and appreciate the officers that keep us safe."

Someone else added, "OMG are you serious? This is a funeral for a fallen Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty. His brothers and sisters on their day off came to pay their respects. My God you have some serious issues, please seek professional help."

Susan has not responded to the criticism. She has previously taken part in Black Lives Matter protests and criticized the NYPD over its handle of protesters during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Complete Their Mission in 'Do We Have a Problem?' Music Video

The Weeknd Spotted Enjoying Dinner Date With Ex Bella Hadid's Former Best Friend Simi Khadra
Related Posts
Susan Sarandon Regrets Her 'Insensitive' and 'Disrespectful' Tweet About Police

Susan Sarandon Regrets Her 'Insensitive' and 'Disrespectful' Tweet About Police

Susan Sarandon on Future Romantic Relationship: I'm Forever Hopeful, Not Desperate

Susan Sarandon on Future Romantic Relationship: I'm Forever Hopeful, Not Desperate

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis to Reunite for Special Drive-In on 'Thelma and Louise' Anniversary

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis to Reunite for Special Drive-In on 'Thelma and Louise' Anniversary

Susan Sarandon Shows Black Eye and Bruised Face

Susan Sarandon Shows Black Eye and Bruised Face

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence