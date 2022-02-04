Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Complete Their Mission in 'Do We Have a Problem?' Music Video

Music

The cinematic nine-minute music video, which is directed by Benny Boom, features appearances from Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora, who star as a criminal and agent respectively.

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's new collaboration "Do We Have a Problem?" and its visuals are finally out. The cinematic nine-minute video, which was dropped on Friday, February 4, sees the femcee and the 4PF founder successfully completing their mission.

The Benny Boom-directed clip begins with Minaj interrogating Cory Hardrict, who stars as a criminal. Hardrict tells the "Anaconda" femcee about a meeting of top criminal organizations, saying, "You can acquire rare items that money can't even buy."

The "Power" star also informs Minaj that there's a double agent in her team. Once he says the mole is her, the female rapper scoffs. She later goes to the auction with her agent partner played by Joseph Sikora.

At the secret auction, Minaj meets Baby who is also bidding on prized items. However, instead of capturing the "Drip Too Hard" spitter, the "Bang Bang" hitmaker escapes with him to Cuba. The footage ends with a preview of their collaboration called "Bussin".

"Do We Have a Problem?" was released ahead of Minaj's long-awaited fifth album, which will introduce a new alter ego. Before releasing the single, Minaj praised her collaborator Baby for his impressive delivery on the track.

"First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby," the Trinidadian-born raptress gushed during an Instagram Live. "Y'all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that. Lil Baby, he might have… he might have got me! ... But listen, the point is: Lil Baby went super-duper hard-pause-and it's so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it."

"I don't think people didn't know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time," Minaj continued raving. "This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they're here for a long time."