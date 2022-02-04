 
 

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Complete Their Mission in 'Do We Have a Problem?' Music Video

Music

The cinematic nine-minute music video, which is directed by Benny Boom, features appearances from Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora, who star as a criminal and agent respectively.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's new collaboration "Do We Have a Problem?" and its visuals are finally out. The cinematic nine-minute video, which was dropped on Friday, February 4, sees the femcee and the 4PF founder successfully completing their mission.

The Benny Boom-directed clip begins with Minaj interrogating Cory Hardrict, who stars as a criminal. Hardrict tells the "Anaconda" femcee about a meeting of top criminal organizations, saying, "You can acquire rare items that money can't even buy."

The "Power" star also informs Minaj that there's a double agent in her team. Once he says the mole is her, the female rapper scoffs. She later goes to the auction with her agent partner played by Joseph Sikora.

  See also...

At the secret auction, Minaj meets Baby who is also bidding on prized items. However, instead of capturing the "Drip Too Hard" spitter, the "Bang Bang" hitmaker escapes with him to Cuba. The footage ends with a preview of their collaboration called "Bussin".

"Do We Have a Problem?" was released ahead of Minaj's long-awaited fifth album, which will introduce a new alter ego. Before releasing the single, Minaj praised her collaborator Baby for his impressive delivery on the track.

"First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby," the Trinidadian-born raptress gushed during an Instagram Live. "Y'all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that. Lil Baby, he might have… he might have got me! ... But listen, the point is: Lil Baby went super-duper hard-pause-and it's so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it."

"I don't think people didn't know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time," Minaj continued raving. "This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they're here for a long time."

You can share this post!

Michael Rapaport Gets Snowballed While Ranting on Instagram Live: 'Shut the F**k Up!'

Susan Sarandon Under Fire for Comparing Cops at Funeral to 'Fascists'
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj on Her and Kanye West's Unreleased Song 'New Body': 'That's the Hit That Got Away'

Nicki Minaj on Her and Kanye West's Unreleased Song 'New Body': 'That's the Hit That Got Away'

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had 'Great Convo' With City Girls After Saying She Won't Work With Them

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had 'Great Convo' With City Girls After Saying She Won't Work With Them

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued After He Allegedly Broke Security Guard's Jaw

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued After He Allegedly Broke Security Guard's Jaw

Nicki Minaj to Fight for Money Loss After Kenneth Petty's Accuser Drops Harassment Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj to Fight for Money Loss After Kenneth Petty's Accuser Drops Harassment Lawsuit

Most Read
See Doja Cat's Reaction After She Mishears $NOT Claims He 'F**ked' Her in New Track ft. A$AP Rocky
Music

See Doja Cat's Reaction After She Mishears $NOT Claims He 'F**ked' Her in New Track ft. A$AP Rocky

Artist of the Week: FKA twigs

Artist of the Week: FKA twigs

Adele's Look-Alike Performs at Vegas Venue as Singer Steps Out With Rich Paul in L.A.

Adele's Look-Alike Performs at Vegas Venue as Singer Steps Out With Rich Paul in L.A.

Billie Eilish Seemingly Shades Travis Scott as She Stops Concert to Give Fan Asthma Inhaler

Billie Eilish Seemingly Shades Travis Scott as She Stops Concert to Give Fan Asthma Inhaler

Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

Roddy Ricch Deletes His Social Media Accounts After Fans Trash New Song Preview

Roddy Ricch Deletes His Social Media Accounts After Fans Trash New Song Preview

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Pulled Apart in Heart-Wrenching 'Let Somebody Go' Visuals

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Pulled Apart in Heart-Wrenching 'Let Somebody Go' Visuals