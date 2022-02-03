Mariah Carey 'Happy' for Ex Nick Cannon as He's Expecting His 8th Child

WENN/Bridow Celebrity

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker and the rapper/TV host, who share 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, are reportedly 'supportive of each other' despite their split.

Feb 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has nothing but love for her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker reportedly is "happy" for "The Masked Singer" host after he confirmed that he's expecting his 8th child.

"Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she's just happy for him," a source told Us Weekly. "They're in a good place and they're supportive of each other no matter what."

It was unveiled that Mariah, who shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Nick, wants their kids to have a good relationship with him. "As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick's life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that's what she solely cares about," the source explained.

"They spend a lot of time with Nick and he seems to balance time well with all the children," the insider went on elaborating. "It's a lot to juggle and he has a lot on his plate, but at the end of the day, family comes first."

Nick is expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi, who finalized her divorce from football quarterback Johnny Manziel in November 2021. He shared the baby news in an episode of his self-titled show, saying, "This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough-she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," he explained, referring to his and Alyssa Scott's baby son who died last December. "Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family."

Nick is also a father to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. In addition, he's a father to twin sons Zion and Zillion, whom he and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed in June.