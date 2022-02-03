Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Secretly Battling 'High-Functioning Depression' Before Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

According to her mom, April Simpkins, the former pageant queen hid her mental health struggles from everyone until 'very shortly' before she took her own life by jumping from her New York City apartment.

AceShowbiz - Cheslie Kryst's mom has spoken out about her daughter's tragic passing. A couple of days after the cause of death was confirmed by the medical examiner, April Simpkins revealed that the former Miss USA was secretly battling "high-functioning depression."

On Wednesday, February 2, April took to her Instagram page to share a lengthy heartfelt tribute to her daughter. Along with a series of throwback photos of the duo, April wrote, "I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed. Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed."

"While it may be hard to believe, it's true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life," April continued. She went on to reveal, "In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone, including me, her closest confidant, until very shortly before her death."

April wrote, "Cheslie - to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day." The mother of the 30-year-old former pageant queen added, "You were more than a daughter -- you were my very best friend."

"Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious," April continued. She then gushed, "I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we'll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace."

Although Cheslie's "life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories," April wrote. "We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it -- we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating," the mother penned.

Cheslie's death was ruled a suicide by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner on Monday after conducting a full autopsy. The catwalk beauty was found dead after allegedly jumping from her apartment around 7:15 A.M. local time.

Just hours before her death, Cheslie, who was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019, shared an alarming post on her Instagram account. Along with a stunning portrait of her, she captioned her post, "May this day bring you rest and peace," adding a red heart emoji.