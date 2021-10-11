Everett Morton of The Beat Dies at 71

Instagram Celebrity

The influential British ska drummer is remembered as 'a beautiful and talented man' in a tribute post by his bandmates after he recently passed away at the age of 71.

Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Beat drummer Everett Morton has passed away, aged 71.

Morton's death was announced on the official Twitter account for the British ska band on Saturday (09Oct21). No cause of death has yet been given.

The post - which was retweeted by lead singer Dave Wakeling - read, "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Everett Morton, a beautiful and talented man. His family are naturally grieving. Please respect their privacy. RIP Gaffah!"

Another message on the band's U.S. Twitter account, under the moniker The English Beat, read, "We are deeply sad to announce we have lost another friend & brother today, Everett Morton. Everett was a humble & gentle man in life, but a dynamo on the drums. He was the beat of The Beat. We feel his loss tremendously. Our deepest condolence to his family. #RIPEverettMorton."

Morton was born in St. Kitts in the West Indies. He moved to Birmingham, England in the 1960s, where he attended drum school.

In 1978, he joined Wakeling, David Steel, Andy Cox, and Ranking Roger in forming the group that would go on to release such hits as "Tears of a Clown" and "Mirror in the Bathroom".

The Beat disbanded in 1983. Morton reformed the group in 2005 with Ranking Roger, who passed away of cancer in 2019.

"He fought & fought & fought, Roger was a fighter," the band announced his passing back then.