Chris Evans and Selena Gomez Embroiled in Dating Rumors as Fans Discover Some Evidence

WENN/Jaime Espinoza/Avalon Celebrity

Amid swirling rumors claiming that the two are dating, the 'Captain America: First Avenger' actor shares a video of him playing piano after he's caught following the 'Come and Get It' singer on Instagram.

Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans and Selena Gomez are keeping their fans wondering about their relationship status. The "Captain America: The First Avenger" leading man and the "Come & Get It" are rumored to be an item as fans discovered some evidence.

On Friday, October 8, the 40-year-old Marvel star took to his Instagram Story to share a video of him playing Prince's song "Purple Rain" on his piano, prompting his fans to believe that he is currently dating a musician. "Purple Rain on a sunny day," he captioned the clip. In it, he could be seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a white T-shirt.

Previously, Chris became trending on Twitter after a video of him playing piano went viral. On September 19, the "Avengers: Endgame" actor posted a clip of him playing the song "Easy", written by Lionel Richie. At the time, he sweetly wrote over the footage, "I heart Sundays."

His piano videos came amid dating rumors involving Selena. The speculations have been floating on social media over the past week after reports claimed that the two recently started following each other on Instagram.

As of October 8, Selena does not follow Chris but he is following her account. However, it's unclear when he added her to his following list. The rumors also stated that the stars are currently working together on a film.

Aside from the piano video, fans speculated that the two are dating after some photos of their sightings circulated online. On October 1, Chris and Selena were allegedly seen leaving the same studio in Los Angeles. There were also photos of the "Defending Jacob" actor and the 29-year-old singer reportedly leaving the same restaurant on a separate occasion. However, some fans argued that the sightings might have been photoshopped and aren't actually real.

Back in 2015, Selena herself admitted that she has a crush on Chris. When making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer told host Andy Cohen, "I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He's very cute." Then after Andy mentioned that Chris' brother Scott Evans was the bartender on the show one week earlier, she exclaimed, "Really? Last week? Maybe it's meant to be."