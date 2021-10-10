 
 

Lil Nas X on Being Gay in Hip-Hop Industry: 'I Don't Feel Respected'

Music

In a new interview, the 22-year-old Grammy-winning singer and rapper gets candid about not only his rise to fame but also the backlash that comes with it.

  • Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X opens up how it feels to be a black, gay man in hip-hop industry. In a interview with XXL Magazine, the 22-year-old singer/rapper discuss not only his rise to fame but also the backlash that comes with it.

"Honestly, I don't feel as respected in hip-hop or many music places in general," the "Old Town Road" musician shared. "But these are communities that I am a part of, whether people would like it or not."

The "Montero" artist went on to say, "This is something that I wanted to do because, not that my entire album is rap, but there are rap tracks on my album. I am a rapper. I am a pop star. I am a gay artist. But it's like, I belong in these places, you know?"

When it came to his decision to come out in the summer of 2019, the Georgia native shared, "I honestly felt like it was kind of my duty." He continued, "Especially if I wanted to move forward. And what I was doing, because authenticity is very real, and I feel like people can see right through that. And that's a part of me."

Among those who have been critical of Lil Nas X are fellow rapper Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) and T.K. Kirkland. The latter even doubted that Lil Nas X is really gay. "I think Nas X is not gay," T.K. pointed out in a recent interview with VladTV. "Some manager said, 'let's take advantage of this gay s**t and go get this money.' "

"He doing everything he can, in five years from now he's gonna say, 'I tricked you all motherf**kers. I've been straight the whole time," T.K. continued. "He got a family somewhere ain't kicking it."

As for Boosie, he claimed that he's done with Boosie because the Grammy-winning musician was always "trolling." Boosie said, "I'm not f**kin' with that dude bro." The 38-year-old added, "He's trolling, but it's what the world is accepting. They're accepting it because you're taking girls' Instagrams for showing they nipples but you can let a man be pregnant?"

"You can let a man be pregnant and it's cool? With all these young boys watching? You can let a man be pregnant? On social media?" the "Baton Rouge" star noted. "But a woman can't show her nipples or her p***y print? Y'all better wake up. I'm woke."

