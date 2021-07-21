 
 

First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Crazy Stunts Not Showing Signs of Mellowing Despite 'Mature' Claim

The movie, however, has come under fire by PETA for its stunts featuring animals, including a bull and a snake, with the organization accusing it of 'cruelty.'

AceShowbiz - The Jackasses return in the first trailer for "Jackass Forever". Bringing back Johnny Knoxville and the gang, the newly-released official sneak-peek video offers a glimpse at their new ideas of crazy stunts.

There are an exploding toilet, electric shocks, someone getting shot out of a rocket, softball pitches to the crotch, a man strapped and left alone with a bear and a guy slapped by a giant hand among other stunts. There is, of course, a casualty at least, with Steve-O being seen wearing a neck brace.

Still, the guys couldn't help joking about the risks of their stunts. "Concussions aren't great," Steve-O says early in the trailer. "But as long as you have them before you're 50, it's cool. And [Johnny Knoxville's] 49."

Stunt performer Chris Pontius, meanwhile, claims that the movie will grow as the cast gets older. "A lot of people ask, 'What will Jackass be like once we're older?' " he addresses the concern, adding, "Well, it'll get more mature." However, if the trailer is any indication, the crazy stunts do not show any signs of mellowing despite the claim.

Following the release of the trailer, "Jackass Forever" has been scrutinized by PETA for its scenes involving animals. The organization's President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement released to Yahoo Entertainment, " 'Jackass' stunts are violent and vulgar, but if the talent is willing and the wounds are self-inflicted, that's one thing - however, it's quite another when animals are exploited, harassed, and harmed: That's cruelty."

She continued, "The 'Jackass Forever' trailer shows Knoxville's crew provoking a snake and a bull to the point of attack, treating a tarantula like a game piece, and coercing a chained bear to eat honey off a bound participant. Four months before its release, 'Jackass Forever' has already risked normalizing animal exploitation and legitimizing the cruel exhibitors who pimp out animals for productions. PETA is urging producers to remove stunts involving animals from the film."

Neither the film crew nor the studio, Paramount, has responded to PETA's complaint.

The official logline of "Jackass Forever" reads, "Forever young and still funny in the head. Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast."

The fifth film in the franchise, which follows up 2010's "Jackass 3D", also stars Jason Acuna a.k.a. Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey and Dave England, alongside new cast members Sean McInerney a.k.a. Poopies, Jasper Dolphin and Zach Holmes. It is directed by Jeff Tremaine and set for release in the United States on October 22.

