Dave Chappelle Reacts to People Calling to Cancel Him: 'I Love It'
The funnyman loves controversy surrounding his new comedy special 'The Closer' as he is accused of being transphobic for insisting that 'gender is a fact.'

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dave Chappelle doesn't mind being "cancelled" over his new Netflix special "The Closer".

The funnyman took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday (07Oct21) night for a screening of his documentary and addressed multiple petitions for his show to be pulled from the streamer.

Despite being slammed for alleged transphobic comments, he insisted, "If this is what being cancelled is about, I love it... I don't know what to tell you, except I'm a bad motherf**ker."

"This is the kindness conspiracy," he said, reported Deadline, before insisting Americans "have to trust one another."

Chappelle also reportedly slammed social media by calling out, "F**k Twitter," prompting support from the crowd.

The funnyman, who addresses his war with transgender men and women throughout The Closer, has upset officials at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and the National Black Justice Coalition once again with his remarks.

Amongst various comments, he sides with "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who became a target of activists last year after offering up her controversial views on transgender women.

Despite the backlash, his new special has raced to the top five on Netflix's list of the most popular films and series on the platform in the U.S.

