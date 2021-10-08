 
 

Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Set to Appear in 'Chilling Adventure' and 'Riverdale' Crossover Episode

Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Set to Appear in 'Chilling Adventure' and 'Riverdale' Crossover Episode
Instagram
TV

The star of 'Riverdale' spin-off 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will be reprising her character for the biggest crossover event between the CW series and the Netflix show.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman will be visiting the town of Riverdale. It has been confirmed that the star of "Riverdale" spin-off "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will be reprising her character Sabrina for the biggest crossover event between the CW series and the Netflix show.

Confirming the crossover was showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. "We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event," he told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

"It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds -- I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special," he teased.

  See also...

Sabrina will be seen in the sixth season's fourth episode titled "The Witching Hour(s)". According to a logline description of the episode, the episode will see Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family. Fortunately, Sabrina will be offering help to Cheryl as she visits Riverdale from Greendale.

While the crossover is exciting, it also raises fans eyebrows considering that [SPOILER ALERT] Sabrina died in the series finale of her Netflix show. While it won't be surprising for a supernatural being to return from the grave, fans can't help but curious how exactly the show incorporate the timeline.

That aside, Kiernan is set to appear in a Halloween podcast movie called "Treat" which debuts on Oct. 25 on all podcast platforms. She plays a high school student named Allie West who lives in a seemingly perfect American town. She, however, turns out to be making a deal with a mysterious outsider possessing supernatural powers to help it recover from social turmoil.

You can share this post!

NFL Coach Urban Meyer's Wife Defends Him Despite Salacious Bar Dancing Video: 'We're All Sinners'

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

Related Posts
Mark Consuelos Won't Return to 'Riverdale' After Season 5

Mark Consuelos Won't Return to 'Riverdale' After Season 5

'Riverdale' Cast Rallying Around Creator as Father Is Jailed on 'Completely Bogus Charges'

'Riverdale' Cast Rallying Around Creator as Father Is Jailed on 'Completely Bogus Charges'

'Riverdale' Boss Pleads for Help as His Father Is Reportedly Kidnapped in Nicaragua

'Riverdale' Boss Pleads for Help as His Father Is Reportedly Kidnapped in Nicaragua

KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic

KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic

Most Read
'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality
TV

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Netflix Sued by South Korean Internet Service Over 'Squid Game' Traffic

Netflix Sued by South Korean Internet Service Over 'Squid Game' Traffic

Erika Jayne Breaks Down in Tears After Andy Cohen Grills Her in 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne Breaks Down in Tears After Andy Cohen Grills Her in 'RHOBH' Reunion

Emily VanCamp Explains Her 'The Resident' Exit: My 'Priorities Shifted'

Emily VanCamp Explains Her 'The Resident' Exit: My 'Priorities Shifted'

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

'Squid Game' Director Shares Idea for Potential Season 2

'Squid Game' Director Shares Idea for Potential Season 2

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Recap: Find Out Who Breaks Up and Gets Engaged

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Recap: Find Out Who Breaks Up and Gets Engaged

Netflix Urged to Yank Off Dave Chappelle's New Comedy Special Amid Transphobic Allegations

Netflix Urged to Yank Off Dave Chappelle's New Comedy Special Amid Transphobic Allegations

Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Mark Consuelos Won't Return to 'Riverdale' After Season 5

Mark Consuelos Won't Return to 'Riverdale' After Season 5