NFL Coach Urban Meyer's Wife Defends Him Despite Salacious Bar Dancing Video: 'We're All Sinners'

Shelley Meyer logs off Twitter after challenging critics of her husband's behavior to 'cast the first stone,' while Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls the team's coach's action 'inexcusable.'

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Urban Meyer's wife is sticking by her man despite his disgraceful act. Shelley Meyer has defended her husband after the NFL coach was caught in a video dancing with a woman, who was also grinding against him, at a bar in Ohio.

On Thursday, October 7, Shelley addressed the scandal on Twitter before declaring that she quit the social media site. "This will be my last post on Twitter," she began. "Frankly, I don't need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway)."

Apparently having forgiven her husband, she added, "We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren't? Then cast the first stone." She also thanked those who have supported her, writing, "To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God's blessings on you. Thank you." She concluded her tweet with #FaithFamilyFootballFlamingos.

Shelley initially joked about her husband's visit to the bar without her. On Friday, October 1, she responded to a picture of Urban posing in front of a crystal chandelier at the bar, "Meanwhile, I am babysitting," adding the hashtags #MyChoice and #BuddyDeservedANightOut.

Meanwhile, Urban offered an apology at a press conference on Tuesday. "I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction," he said. "It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it. And, you know, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position."

The head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars added that he had also apologized to his family and they were "upset" with him. "Of course I did. It's not me and that's - oh yeah, they were upset," he admitted.

Detailing what happened that night, the 57-year-old said that he remained in Ohio to "see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night." Then, "there was a big group next to our restaurant, and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did." He recalled they were "trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left."

Meanwhile, the team's owner Shad Khan said in a statement that "his conduct last weekend was inexcusable." He continued though, "I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

On the other hand, the mother of the woman in the video with Urban is concerned about her daughter's wellbeing. "(She) can't even go anywhere," the mother of the 24-year-old woman told USA TODAY Sports. "It's ruining her life is what it's doing. I'm worried for her emotional status right now."