'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

Instagram Celebrity

The former fiancee of Lorenzo Gordon, who appeared on the reality show in 2014, is indicted on more than a dozen charges related to fraud and identity theft.

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brittish Williams is maintaining her innocence amid her legal trouble. The former "Basketball Wives LA" star, who was taken into custody on Thursday, October 7, reportedly pleaded not guilty to over a dozen charges related to fraud and identity theft.

The reality star entered a not guilty plea on the same day of her arrest in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis. According to St. Louis Post Dispatch, she was indicted "on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft."

Prosecutors claimed that "Williams used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit and other funds from financial institutions." In the following two years, she reportedly deposited four checks valued between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts that she controlled. Before the checks bounced or banks realized they were fraudulent, she allegedly withdrew the money.

Prosecutors went on to note that the owners of the checks were unaware of the deposits. It's also reported that Williams "falsely claimed dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns, using false names and Social Security numbers."

Williams' lawyer, Jason Korner, said in a statement that he believed his client has been targeted because of her celebrity status. The attorney went on to say, "I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced."

Williams appeared on "Basketball Wives LA" for one season in 2014. At that time, she was still engaged to basketball player Lorenzo Gordon, with whom she shares a daughter named Dash Dior Gordon. In the same year, complaints with the Better Business Bureau emerged about her online boutique, Love of Labels. She also earned an F-rating with the consumer watchdog group.