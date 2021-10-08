 
 

Daniel Craig Playfully Calls Out Rami Malek Over His Babysit Offer to Kate Middleton

Daniel Craig Playfully Calls Out Rami Malek Over His Babysit Offer to Kate Middleton
WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

During his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Daniel weighs in on his 'No Time to Die' co-star offerring to watch the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William's three kids while they met at the 2019 BAFTAs.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig has reacted to Rami Malek's shocking offer to Kate Middleton. During his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, October 6, Daniel weighed in on his "No Time to Die" co-star offerring to watch the Duchess and Prince William's three kids while they met at the 2019 BAFTAs.

"That seems quite forward to me," Daniel jokingly told host Jimmy Kimmel about the Bond villain. He went on to question, "What? Was he gonna charge an hour?"

  See also...

Rami shared the story during his own appearance on the late-night show on October 5. In the episode, the award-winning actor recalled his conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs back in 2019. At the time, Kate had just welcomed their third child Prince Louis.

"The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you,' " so the "Bohemian Rhapsody" star recounted. "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.' "

The "Mr. Robot" actor also asked how she was doing after giving birth to her third child. "(I asked,) 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback... She said, 'How are you doing?' (I'm like,) 'No, how are you?' " he shared. "And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors."

Referring to the royal family members, Rami continued, "They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second. And, you know, had that look of - in the most elegant, professional, royal way - 'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid.' "

You can share this post!

Bodybuilder George Peterson 'Looked Amazing' Before Found Dead in Hotel Room at 37

Adele 'Very Happy' Being in Relationship With Rich Paul: 'I Just Love Being Around Him'

Related Posts
Daniel Craig Will Be Placed Next to Roger Moore on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig Will Be Placed Next to Roger Moore on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig Named Honorary Commander by British Royal Navy

Daniel Craig Named Honorary Commander by British Royal Navy

Daniel Craig Explains Why He's Not Keen to Have Female James Bond Successor

Daniel Craig Explains Why He's Not Keen to Have Female James Bond Successor

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage