Daniel Craig Playfully Calls Out Rami Malek Over His Babysit Offer to Kate Middleton

During his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Daniel weighs in on his 'No Time to Die' co-star offerring to watch the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William's three kids while they met at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig has reacted to Rami Malek's shocking offer to Kate Middleton. During his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, October 6, Daniel weighed in on his "No Time to Die" co-star offerring to watch the Duchess and Prince William's three kids while they met at the 2019 BAFTAs.

"That seems quite forward to me," Daniel jokingly told host Jimmy Kimmel about the Bond villain. He went on to question, "What? Was he gonna charge an hour?"

Rami shared the story during his own appearance on the late-night show on October 5. In the episode, the award-winning actor recalled his conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs back in 2019. At the time, Kate had just welcomed their third child Prince Louis.

"The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you,' " so the "Bohemian Rhapsody" star recounted. "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.' "

The "Mr. Robot" actor also asked how she was doing after giving birth to her third child. "(I asked,) 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback... She said, 'How are you doing?' (I'm like,) 'No, how are you?' " he shared. "And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors."

Referring to the royal family members, Rami continued, "They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second. And, you know, had that look of - in the most elegant, professional, royal way - 'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid.' "