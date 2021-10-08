 
 

Bodybuilder George Peterson 'Looked Amazing' Before Found Dead in Hotel Room at 37

His friend and coach Justin Miller, who found him unresponsive in his hotel room one day before a bodybuilding competition, is still 'in disbelief' over his death.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bodybuilder George Peterson has sadly passed away at the age of 37. He was found dead in a hotel room on Tuesday, October 5, just a day before he was scheduled to take part in a competition in Orlando, Florida.

Confirming the sad news was the event's organisers Olympia LLC on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Mr. Olympia competition announced, "It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off. Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known."

George was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his friend and coach Justin Miller, who shared more details of his death. Still grieving, the coach posted on his Instagram page, "I'm in shock. I'm scared. I'm sad. I'm in disbelief. Freaked out. I'm completely devasted. My hands are trembling as I type this. It feels like a nightmare...but at the same time I know its real."

"Ricky @new_england_muscle_media and I just cleaned out George's room to bring his belongings home to his mom and sister. We are so freaked out....Im literally shaking," he continued. "Can't stop my hands from shaking. Haven't cried yet...just still in shock."

Justin recalled the last time he saw the bodybuilder, "George looked amazing! Felt amazing! He was so inspiring last night. Said things both on and off camera that gave Ricky and I chills. He was so on point mentally and physically. George was energetic, strong lifting the whole gym last night. Inspired. Passionate. Focused. The best version of George at any contest both mentally and physically I have ever seen."

However, on Tuesday morning, he couldn't reach George, so he called a security guard to open George's door. "We found him face down mostly cold. Called 911 and followed their instructions did chest compressions until more security came and took over CPR, followed minutes later by the EMT's," he went on sharing. Unfortunately, George appeared to have died several hours earlier and could not be saved.

"George was my closest friend. I can't believe he's gone. I just can't believe it," he continued to mourn. "Please keep his soul and his family in your prayers. I love you George! I'll live with you in my heart for the rest of my days on this Earth."

As for the cause of death, Justin said, "We dont know what happened. Heart attack? Stroke? We don't know and won't know until his autopsy is completed. He looked and felt healthy and was in great spirits." He asked public to "please be respectful of this great man and his family."

George, a New York native known professionally as "Da Bull", debuted as a professional bodybuilder in 2017. He won the Tampa Pro competition in the same year, before placing third in the Classic Physique Olympia that year. He also won the Classic Physique competition at the 2019 Arnold Classic.

