 
 

Kate Middleton Caught Off Guard by Rami Malek's Questions

Kate Middleton Caught Off Guard by Rami Malek's Questions
WENN/Avalon/Sheri Determan
Celebrity

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor remembers his 2019 conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge, that seemingly caught the future British queen consort off guard.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek offered to babysit for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The "No Time to Die" star has recalled his conversation with Duchess Catherine at the BAFTAs in February 2019 - when he won Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" - and revealed he offered to help as they had just welcomed their third child Prince Louis, now three.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week (begs04Oct21), he said, "The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you.' "

"She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.' "

The actor felt some sympathy for the duchess - who also has Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, with husband Prince William - at the glitzy event.

He added, "What's fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody - who's done whatever film they've done, their past films - You can see they've done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?' "

  See also...

Rami mentioned her baby, and asked how she was doing given the new arrival.

He said, "(I asked,) 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback... She said, 'How are you doing?' (I'm like,) 'No, how are you?' "

"And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors."

And he admitted that, while the royals have to be "so careful" about what they say, she seemed to be caught "off guard for a second."

He revealed, "They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second."

"And, you know, had that look of - in the most elegant, professional, royal way - 'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid.' "

You can share this post!

Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Lashana Lynch Grateful for the Care Marvel Boss Took to Inform Her of Her Character's Death
Related Posts
Rami Malek Convinced He Was Pranked With Email From Robert Downey Jr.

Rami Malek Convinced He Was Pranked With Email From Robert Downey Jr.

Rami Malek Kissing Daniel Craig on Set of New James Bond Movie

Rami Malek Kissing Daniel Craig on Set of New James Bond Movie

Rami Malek Finds Working With Bryan Singer on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Unpleasant

Rami Malek Finds Working With Bryan Singer on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Unpleasant

Rami Malek Stunned to Learn Freddie Mercury Once Disguised Princess Diana as Man

Rami Malek Stunned to Learn Freddie Mercury Once Disguised Princess Diana as Man

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight