 
 

Lindsay Lohan's Grandmother Dies After Suffering Head Injury

Lindsay Lohan's Grandmother Dies After Suffering Head Injury
WENN
Celebrity

Sad news comes from Lindsay and her family as Marilyn Lohan, the mother of her father Michael, has passed away at the age of 80 after she was hospitalized following a head injury.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan is mourning the loss of her grandmother, who has passed away after a fall at her home.

Marilyn Lohan, the mother of Lindsay's father Michael, died on Tuesday (05Oct21), aged 80, after suffering a head injury when she took a tumble on Friday.

According to RadarOnline.com, Marilyn was previously hospitalised for heart surgery and was at home recovering when the accident occurred. The outlet reported the family matriarch wasn't discovered until the day after she fell, when Lindsay's aunt found her unconscious.

Michael Lohan quickly asked for "prayers" for his mum, after she was re-admitted to the medical facility, begging his Facebook followers on Friday (01Oct21), "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PRAY... I AM WRITING THIS FOR ONE REASON......YOUR PRAYERS for a beautiful person, mother grandmother, and friend all that know her...MY MOM (sic)."

  See also...

He explained his mother was "still a little groggy from the anethesia (sic)" following her operation when she stumbled and hit her head.

Michael added, "Last night rather than use the bathroom next (to) her bedroom she walked upstairs to use the one on the second floor. Nobody knows why!... On her way down she fell and hit her head. They found her this morning unconscious. She now has a brain bleed and is intubated. Please PRAY to God for her recovery."

On Thursday, following his mum's passing, he wrote, "No words can ever express the love and loss of a LOVED ONE!"

Lindsay Lohan, who is currently living in Dubai, has yet to comment on the loss of her grandmother. She is not expected to return to the U.S. for Marilyn Lohan's funeral, scheduled for this Friday (08Aug21) in New York, according to RadarOnline.

You can share this post!

Pat Fish of The Jazz Butcher Passes Away at 64

Emily Ratajkowski Shocked by 'Ugly Truth' as Upbringing Made Her Believe Beauty Was Everything
Related Posts
Lindsay Lohan to Channel Spoiled Hotel Heiress in Netflix's Upcoming Christmas Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan to Channel Spoiled Hotel Heiress in Netflix's Upcoming Christmas Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Father Arrested for Alleged 'Patient Brokering'

Lindsay Lohan's Father Arrested for Alleged 'Patient Brokering'

Lindsay Lohan 'Ghosted' This Comedian

Lindsay Lohan 'Ghosted' This Comedian

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage