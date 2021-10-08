 
 

Billy Porter and Elaine Page Win Big at 2021 Attitude Awards

Billy Porter and Elaine Page Win Big at 2021 Attitude Awards
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Pose' star and the 'King and I' actress are among big winners at this year's Attitude Awards, taking home Man of the Year and Honorary Gay titles respectively.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter and Elaine Paige were among the big winners at the 2021 Attitude Awards in London on Wednesday night (06Oct21).

"Cinderella" and "Pose" star Porter was named Man of the Year while singer Paige picked up the Honorary Gay trophy at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

  See also...

There were also big wins for Olympic diver Tom Daley, pop group Steps, and hit Netflix series "Sex Education" as the LGBTQ+ community celebrated their role models, heroes and heroines.

Awards winners Steps and Elaine Paige also performed at the ceremony alongside "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." star Bimini, who took home the Style Award.

The list of award winners is:

You can share this post!

Netflix Urged to Yank Off Dave Chappelle's New Comedy Special Amid Transphobic Allegations

Related Posts
Billy Porter Gets Emotional After Being Honored for Raising HIV Awareness: 'Humbled'

Billy Porter Gets Emotional After Being Honored for Raising HIV Awareness: 'Humbled'

Billy Porter Feels 'Free' After Unveiling HIV-Positive Status

Billy Porter Feels 'Free' After Unveiling HIV-Positive Status

Billy Porter Goes Public With HIV-Positive Diagnosis After Living With 'Shame' for 14 Years

Billy Porter Goes Public With HIV-Positive Diagnosis After Living With 'Shame' for 14 Years

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage