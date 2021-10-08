Billy Porter and Elaine Page Win Big at 2021 Attitude Awards

WENN Celebrity

The 'Pose' star and the 'King and I' actress are among big winners at this year's Attitude Awards, taking home Man of the Year and Honorary Gay titles respectively.

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter and Elaine Paige were among the big winners at the 2021 Attitude Awards in London on Wednesday night (06Oct21).

"Cinderella" and "Pose" star Porter was named Man of the Year while singer Paige picked up the Honorary Gay trophy at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

There were also big wins for Olympic diver Tom Daley, pop group Steps, and hit Netflix series "Sex Education" as the LGBTQ+ community celebrated their role models, heroes and heroines.

Awards winners Steps and Elaine Paige also performed at the ceremony alongside "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." star Bimini, who took home the Style Award.

