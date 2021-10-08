 
 

Netflix Urged to Yank Off Dave Chappelle's New Comedy Special Amid Transphobic Allegations

Netflix Urged to Yank Off Dave Chappelle's New Comedy Special Amid Transphobic Allegations
WENN
TV

LGBTQ activists have slammed the comedian over his controversial comedy special called 'The Closer' where he made it clear that he supported 'gender' and sided with J.K. Rowling.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Transgender activists are urging Netflix bosses to pull Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special, insisting he ridicules trans people and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

The funnyman, who addresses his war with transgender men and women throughout "The Closer", has upset officials at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and the National Black Justice Coalition once again with his remarks.

At one point, he sides with "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who became a target of activists last year (20) after offering up her controversial views on transgender women, stating, "Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact."

Chappelle states he is "Team TERF" - the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist - and raised eyebrows by suggesting the blood in transgender women's vaginas is "beet juice."

The new special, which debuted on Tuesday (05Oct21), was too much for officials at GLAAD, who retweeted a post from HolyBullies, which read, "I would suggest, Mr. Chappelle, that before you start on another one of your stupid routines about #LGBTQ people... google some names - Bayard Rustin, Monica Roberts, Barbara Jordan, Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey, Angela Davis, James Baldwin, Audre Lorde."

All those mentioned are late black gay and transgender rights activists, lesbians, and bisexuals.

  See also...

Meanwhile, the executive director of civil rights group the National Black Justice Coalition called on Netflix bosses to pull "The Closer".

"It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle's lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform," David Johns tells Deadline.

"With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States - the majority of whom are Black transgender people - Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence."

"Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community."

Ironically, Chappelle ends his new special with a message to his fiercest transgender critics, who insist the comedian is transphobic, stating, "I am not telling another joke about you until we are both sure that we are laughing together. All I ask from your community, with all humility... will you please stop punching down on my people?"

His plea references a past comment piece on the comic that clearly struck a nerve, in which an activist accused Chappelle of "punching down" on the transgender community.

Despite the backlash, his new special has raced to the top five on Netflix's list of the most popular films and series on the platform in the U.S.

You can share this post!

NLE Choppa Calls Kyrie Irving 'King' for His Anti-Vax Stance

Billy Porter and Elaine Page Win Big at 2021 Attitude Awards
Related Posts
Dave Chappelle Slams DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks, but Not for Killing a Man

Dave Chappelle Slams DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks, but Not for Killing a Man

Dave Chappelle Unapologetic for Calling Candace Owens 'Articulate Idiot'

Dave Chappelle Unapologetic for Calling Candace Owens 'Articulate Idiot'

Dave Chappelle Treats Fans to Surprise Rap Concert During Documentary Premiere at Tribeca Festival

Dave Chappelle Treats Fans to Surprise Rap Concert During Documentary Premiere at Tribeca Festival

Dave Chappelle Hopes to Change Perspective About Podcast Through 'The Midnight Miracle'

Dave Chappelle Hopes to Change Perspective About Podcast Through 'The Midnight Miracle'

Most Read
Katie Couric Banned From Promoting Her Tell-All Memoir on CBS After Dissing Its Former Boss
TV

Katie Couric Banned From Promoting Her Tell-All Memoir on CBS After Dissing Its Former Boss

Chrissy Teigen's Mother to Show Off Cooking Skills With Food Network Special

Chrissy Teigen's Mother to Show Off Cooking Skills With Food Network Special

Damian Lewis Quits 'Billions' Following Wife's Death

Damian Lewis Quits 'Billions' Following Wife's Death

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'

Netflix Sued by South Korean Internet Service Over 'Squid Game' Traffic

Netflix Sued by South Korean Internet Service Over 'Squid Game' Traffic

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Milo Ventimiglia Expects Plenty of Tears During Final Episode Filming of 'This Is Us'

Milo Ventimiglia Expects Plenty of Tears During Final Episode Filming of 'This Is Us'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

Natalie Morales 'Can't Wait' to Officially Join 'The Talk' After Leaving NBC News

Natalie Morales 'Can't Wait' to Officially Join 'The Talk' After Leaving NBC News

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

Erika Jayne Breaks Down in Tears After Andy Cohen Grills Her in 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne Breaks Down in Tears After Andy Cohen Grills Her in 'RHOBH' Reunion