 
 

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix After Taking Extended Break From the Group

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix After Taking Extended Break From the Group
WENN
Music

Jesy decides to leave Little Mix amid her extended break from the group, three months after she suffered a panic attack during one of her final performances with her bandmates.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday (14Dec20) to share the news with fans, explaining she wants to focus on more positive things in her life.

The news comes a day after Little Mix performed as a trio during British TV show "Strictly Come Dancing" and weeks after a representative for the band confirmed Jesy would be taking an "extended break" due to "private medical reasons."

In an interview with the Mail On Sunday's YOU magazine in early November, she said she felt the need for a break from her bandmates, stating, "We're never not with each other and we're always busy. Our mornings start early, we finish really late."

  See also...

A statement from the band, confirming Nelson's departure, reads, "After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy."

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."

The existing bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have also confirmed they plan to continue as a trio, dismissing rumours a full split is just around the corner, adding, "We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over."

During one of her final performances with Little Mix in September this year, Jesy Nelson suffered an anxiety attack. She burst into tears and had to be comforted by her bandmates during their Live Lounge show for BBC.

Before the panic attack, Jesy credited lockdown for giving her a much-needed break from the group. "It was quite nice to have our own space and time, because we never get time to just chill and just do nothing, so that was quite nice," so she explained.

You can share this post!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Offset Questions the Safety of New Covid-19 Vaccine
Related Posts
Jade Thirwall Talks About Little Mix's Longevity: We're Family Now

Jade Thirwall Talks About Little Mix's Longevity: We're Family Now

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Little Mix Given the All-Clear From COVID-19 After 'The Search' Production Was Shut Down

Little Mix Given the All-Clear From COVID-19 After 'The Search' Production Was Shut Down

Little Mix's Talent Show Halted Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Little Mix's Talent Show Halted Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Most Read
Snoop Dogg Responds to Offset's Clapback Over 'WAP' Criticism
Music

Snoop Dogg Responds to Offset's Clapback Over 'WAP' Criticism

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

Dionne Warwick Celebrates 80th Birthday With Charity Concert Featuring John Rich and Aloe Blacc

Dionne Warwick Celebrates 80th Birthday With Charity Concert Featuring John Rich and Aloe Blacc

Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic