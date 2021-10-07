 
 

Chris Brown Dodges Charges in Battery Case

After a woman filed a report claiming that the 'With You' singer smacked her in the head back in July, prosecutors reject the case due to insufficient evidence.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has one less legal problem after he dodged charges in a battery case. The R&B singer will not be prosecuted in the case which involved an unnamed woman after prosecutors have rejected the case.

On Wednesday, October 6, it's reported that the L.A. City Attorney's Office declined to move forward with charges. Per TMZ's report, the prosecutors made the decision due to insufficient evidence against the 32-year-old star.

Chris was reportedly involved in a physical altercation at his San Fernando Valley home back in June. The alleged victim told police, who responded to the report of altercation, that he smacked the back of her head so hard that her weave came off.

Sources said that the alleged victim had no visible injuries other than her "dislodged" weave. Still, authorities took a battery report and named Chris as the suspect. The "Beautiful People" crooner was never arrested for the incident.

After news of the alleged altercation broke, Chris seemed to respond to it on his Instagram Story. Sharing a cryptic post, he appeared to laugh off the allegations as writing, "yall so damn [a blue hat emoji]," with multiple rolling on the floor laughing emojis. The hat could represent "cappin'," which is a slang for the word "lying."

Chris is currently facing a copyright infringement lawsuit which was filed against him and his "No Guidance" collaborator Drake. KBrandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine, known as Drum'n Skillz, accused the two A-list artists of hijacking their track "I Love Your Dress" for their 2019 hit.

In the legal documents, KBrandon and Drum'n claimed that they dropped their song three years before Brown and Drake released their song. They also believed that "an analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook and rhythmic structure demonstrates that 'No Guidance' was copied or, at the very least, principally derived from 'I Love Your Dress'."

