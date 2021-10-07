Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Hang Out' on Side-by-Side Toilets Despite Not Pooping Together

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dear Future Husband' songstress previously revealed that she and the 'Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World' actor have two toilets next to each other in their new house.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor has clarified her bathroom situation. After revealing that she and Daryl Sabara have side-by-side toilets, the "No" singer explained that she and her husband will "hang out" there despite not pooping together anymore.

The 27-year-old offered her explanation via Twitter on Wednesday, October 6. "To clear things up... we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again... but he will hang out with me if I'm [poop]ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I'm away from him. And we pee together obvi," she tweeted.

Meghan first got candid about her toilets set up when speaking to Nicole Byer on the "Why Won't You Date Me?' podcast. "We just got a new house, and we did construction," she said. "Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?' "

The "Dear Future Husband" songstress then divulged that her contractor thought she was joking at first. The musician, however, finally got what she wanted after doubling down on her request.

Meghan, who tied the knot with Daryl in December 2018, also disclosed that she and the "Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World" actor "pee at the same time a lot." The mother of one went on to reveal, "And we've only pooped together twice."

Aside from the unusual toilets set up, Meghan has an uncommon nickname for her spouse. When appearing on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" in October 2019, she said, "We call him 'Serial Killer' because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures."

"But, also, he does, like, suspicious things that we're like, 'Are you a serial killer and we just haven't figured it out yet?' " she continued explaining. "Like, he'll go to the movies by himself, but not, like, just one movie, like four back-to-back. Like, solo dolo."