 
 

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition
Instagram
Movie

During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', the 'Bring It On' star recalls the time she channeled the 'Control' hitmaker for an edge over the other hopefuls.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gabrielle Union dressed up as Janet Jackson for a "The Matrix" audition, only to discover the real singer was also trying out for the movie.

Gabrielle copied the "Control" hitmaker's clothes and hair - and even her trademark mole - to give her what she thought was an edge over the other hopefuls, and she was stunned when the real Janet walked in and sat down opposite her.

"Everyone and their mother was auditioning for 'The Matrix'," she told "The Late Late Show With James Corden". "I went to audition [and] I needed to feel like the most powerful, beautiful and amazing woman in the world, so of course, I wanted to channel Janet Jackson."

"I go to Extensions Plus, which is, like, the Mecca of [hair] waves. I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium. I literally find the exact outfit from her album cover. I draw in the d**n mole. I fully committed. I play Janet the whole time, waiting for the audition, in there early. No one's going to stop me…[and] in walks Janet Jackson."

  See also...

"The same audition, and I'm cosplaying as Janet, with a weird drawn-on mole. Neither of us got it. I think we canceled each other out."

When the two stars crossed paths later at a Miami, Florida nightclub, Union wasn't sure she wanted to meet the singer after their embarrassing audition moment, but the singer's then-boyfriend, Jermaine Dupri, told the "Bring It On" star Jackson wanted to say hello, and the starstruck actress burst into tears.

"I'm bawling in the club, snot bubbles, the whole thing... but now she knows I'm a weirdo," Gabrielle recalled. "I don't know what's about to happen, and I get there, and she jumps up and gives me a hug and says, 'I'm so proud of you...!' Now we're friends."

You can share this post!

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Dave Bautista Gets Honest About 'Cheap' First Tattoo He Regretted for Years
Related Posts
Gabrielle Union Loves Leaving Big Tips During Regular Visits to Strip Club

Gabrielle Union Loves Leaving Big Tips During Regular Visits to Strip Club

Gabrielle Union: Black Actresses Get 'Screwed' Out of Big Paydays

Gabrielle Union: Black Actresses Get 'Screwed' Out of Big Paydays

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'

Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'

Most Read
Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'
Movie

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'

Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'