 
 

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond
WENN/Universal Pictures/Instar/Brian To
Movie

The 'Luther' star, who has often been linked to the role in recent years, also beats Superman depicter Henry Cavill, 'No Time To Die' actress Lashana Lynch and 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba has returned to the top of the James Bond poll as U.S. film fans vote him their favorite to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

The "Luther" star, who has often been linked to the role in recent years, has replaced former favorite Tom Hardy in a new Fandango.com poll.

Elba and Hardy have beaten out Superman depicter Henry Cavill and Craig's "No Time To Die" co-star Lashana Lynch - the only woman on the list - while former "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden rounds out the top five.

Tom Hiddleston, Rege-Jean Page, Henry Golding, David Oyelowo, and Dev Patel complete the top 10 with former bookmakers favorites James Norton, Damian Lewis, and Sam Heughan failing to make a dent.

  See also...

Bond bosses are expected to make an announcement about Craig's replacement once the actor's final outing as 007 has been released globally.

The blockbuster shattered records in the territories it was released in last weekend and it hits theaters in the U.S. on Thursday night, October 7, where it's already the best-selling Bond film on online ticketing service Fandango.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, in the meantime, have put talks about Craig's replacement on hold. "Oh God no," Broccoli said. "We're not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

"[Craig]'s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can't even [think if it's possible]," Wilson added. Sharing similar sentiment about Craig, Broccoli pointed out, "We're very, very lucky to get him to play this role."

You can share this post!

Britney Spears and Ex Kevin Federline's Sons Flash Smiles in Rare Pics

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition
Related Posts
Idris Elba Looks Energized at London Party Days After 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Idris Elba Looks Energized at London Party Days After 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Idris Elba on Accusations That He Lied About Covid-19 Diagnosis: It's 'Soul-Destroying'

Idris Elba on Accusations That He Lied About Covid-19 Diagnosis: It's 'Soul-Destroying'

Idris Elba Recalls Telling Wife Sabrina to 'Leave' During 'Massive Anger Tantrums'

Idris Elba Recalls Telling Wife Sabrina to 'Leave' During 'Massive Anger Tantrums'

Most Read
Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'
Movie

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television