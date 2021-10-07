Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

WENN/Universal Pictures/Instar/Brian To Movie

The 'Luther' star, who has often been linked to the role in recent years, also beats Superman depicter Henry Cavill, 'No Time To Die' actress Lashana Lynch and 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden.

Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba has returned to the top of the James Bond poll as U.S. film fans vote him their favorite to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

The "Luther" star, who has often been linked to the role in recent years, has replaced former favorite Tom Hardy in a new Fandango.com poll.

Elba and Hardy have beaten out Superman depicter Henry Cavill and Craig's "No Time To Die" co-star Lashana Lynch - the only woman on the list - while former "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden rounds out the top five.

Tom Hiddleston, Rege-Jean Page, Henry Golding, David Oyelowo, and Dev Patel complete the top 10 with former bookmakers favorites James Norton, Damian Lewis, and Sam Heughan failing to make a dent.

Bond bosses are expected to make an announcement about Craig's replacement once the actor's final outing as 007 has been released globally.

The blockbuster shattered records in the territories it was released in last weekend and it hits theaters in the U.S. on Thursday night, October 7, where it's already the best-selling Bond film on online ticketing service Fandango.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, in the meantime, have put talks about Craig's replacement on hold. "Oh God no," Broccoli said. "We're not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

"[Craig]'s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can't even [think if it's possible]," Wilson added. Sharing similar sentiment about Craig, Broccoli pointed out, "We're very, very lucky to get him to play this role."