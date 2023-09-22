 

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor and 'The Crown' star are allegedly 'not trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all' during their cozy date in London.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek and Emma Corrin's romance is undoubtedly heating up. The "Bohemian Rhapsody" actor and "The Crown" star were photographed getting intimate during an outing in London on Thursday, September 21.

In pictures from their outing, the couple was seen stepping out for a cozy dog walk in a park. At one point, Malek leaned it to place a sweet kiss on Corrin's lips. Onlookers told Daily Mail that the pair looked "blissfully happy and in love," and "weren't trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all."

For the low-key date, the "Mr. Robot" actor dressed warmly in a long-sleeved black knit sweater that he paired with a blue baseball cap and jeans. As for Corrin, who identifies as non-binary, the "Deadpool 3" star wore a black top and light-washed jeans. Corrin, who was holding a ball-throwing device for their four-legged friend, also put on a long taupe trench coat.

This wasn't the first time Malek and Corrin, who were first romantically linked in July when they were spotted hanging out at Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert, were snapped enjoying a PDA-filled date. Last month, the pair were seen sharing passionate kisses at Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent.

"They were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes," an eyewitness told The Sun of the apparent lovers, who sat together at an outside table, at the time. "They kissed and didn't seem to mind who could see."

The source went on to say that Rami and the Princess Diana depicter on the Netflix series "just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else." It was also said that the two went on to order a seafood platter as well as two swanky bottles of wine.

Malek's new romance with Corrin came after his split from his "Bohemian Rhapsody" co-star Lucy Boynton after dating for 5 years. A source claimed that the exes went separate ways earlier this year after "growing apart," adding, "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart."

