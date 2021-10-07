Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Paramount Pictures Movie

The Ethan Hunt depicter is not taking a break after filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' as he has already prepared himself for the next 'M:I' movie.

Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise is learning to fly a World War II military plane for stunt scenes in "Mission: Impossible 8".

The star - who is renowned for performing his own stunts in his action blockbusters - has been spotted flying a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75 at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire, England.

The aircraft - which had two movie rigs on its wings - will be filmed in a chase with another wartime plane.

Tom has already begun his work as agent Ethan Hunt for "Mission: Impossible 8", which is not slated for release until 2023, even though filming has only recently wrapped on the upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7".

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8'."

"It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman."

"Filming has only just wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7' but Tom has not given himself a break."

"And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."

Tom is also set to fly planes in "Top Gun: Maverick" and previously promised fans that there has "never been" an aerial scene quite like the one that will be featured in the movie - the sequel to the 1986 hit "Top Gun".

Cruise, who will reprise the part of Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, recalled, "I said to the studio, 'You don't know how hard this movie's going to be. No-one's ever done this before.' "

"There's never been an aerial sequence shot this way. I don't know if there ever will be again, to be honest."