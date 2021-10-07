 
 

Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'
Paramount Pictures
Movie

The Ethan Hunt depicter is not taking a break after filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' as he has already prepared himself for the next 'M:I' movie.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise is learning to fly a World War II military plane for stunt scenes in "Mission: Impossible 8".

The star - who is renowned for performing his own stunts in his action blockbusters - has been spotted flying a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75 at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire, England.

The aircraft - which had two movie rigs on its wings - will be filmed in a chase with another wartime plane.

Tom has already begun his work as agent Ethan Hunt for "Mission: Impossible 8", which is not slated for release until 2023, even though filming has only recently wrapped on the upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7".

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8'."

  See also...

"It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman."

"Filming has only just wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7' but Tom has not given himself a break."

"And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."

Tom is also set to fly planes in "Top Gun: Maverick" and previously promised fans that there has "never been" an aerial scene quite like the one that will be featured in the movie - the sequel to the 1986 hit "Top Gun".

Cruise, who will reprise the part of Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, recalled, "I said to the studio, 'You don't know how hard this movie's going to be. No-one's ever done this before.' "

"There's never been an aerial sequence shot this way. I don't know if there ever will be again, to be honest."

You can share this post!

Tina Turner Sells Music Rights in Largest Artist Acquisition of All Time

Kate Middleton Caught Off Guard by Rami Malek's Questions
Most Read
Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song
Movie

Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical