 
 

Lashana Lynch Grateful for the Care Marvel Boss Took to Inform Her of Her Character's Death

The 'No Time to Die' actress reveals studio boss Kevin Feige wrote a personal email to inform her of the impending demise of her 'Captain Marvel' character.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lashana Lynch was informed of her Marvel character's impending death in a personal email from studio president Kevin Feige.

The actress starred as Maria Rambeau, Captain Marvel's best friend, in the superhero movie, but in an episode of Marvel spin-off series "WandaVision", Maria's daughter Monica revealed her mum had passed away.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Lashana opened up about how she was told of her character's demise.

"Kevin Feige, who is the nicest guy, personally emailed me way before, I want to say, over a year, year-and-a-half-plus, before WandaVision aired and explained what was happening, how it was going to happen, when it was going to happen," she said.

According to Lashana, Feige was clear that "he didn't want me to find out through anyone else. So there was a lot of care around that."

And upon discovering Maria's death, Lashana had an emotional reaction to the news.

"It was sad to read, but also, because I think Maria had such a massive impact on Captain Marvel and everyone loved her and really related to her, I felt good with the work that I did there and felt good that they were able to now continue her legacy in her daughter, which is amazing," she added.

"And the introduction to her powers in WandaVision is also amazing, so I feel genuinely proud. I'm just happy I knew beforehand and didn't find out online somewhere."

