Slash and John Fogerty Among Rockers Mourning Death of Dusty Hill

Also paying tribute to the late ZZ Top bassist after news of his passing broke out are the likes of Jason Isbell, Christopher Cross, David Coverdale and Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Slash and John Fogerty are among the rockers leading tributes to late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.

The 72-year-old "Sharp Dressed Man" hitmaker passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, July 28, and now a handful of rock and country luminaries are paying their respects, with former Creedence Clearwater Revival star Fogerty confessing he is devastated by the news.

"We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn't rock 'n' roll heaven, I don't know what is," Fogerty tweets. "The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking."

Slash added a photo of Hill onstage and added the caption, "RIP."

There have also been tributes posted to social media from the likes of Jason Isbell, Christopher Cross, David Coverdale and Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea, who tweeted, "Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer."

Meanwhile, ZZ Top have canceled their Wednesday night, July 28 concert in Simpsonville, South Carolina to mourn the rocker's death.

A "hip issue" forced Hill to pull out of a gig in Illinois on Friday, and longtime guitar technician Elwood Francis replaced him onstage. In a statement at the time, ZZ Top wrote, "Per Dusty's request, the show must go on!"

That gig was Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard's first without Hill in more than five decades. Following Hill's passing, the pair issued a statement that read, "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX."

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'," they added. "We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C'. You will be greatly missed, amigo."