 
 

Slash and John Fogerty Among Rockers Mourning Death of Dusty Hill

Slash and John Fogerty Among Rockers Mourning Death of Dusty Hill
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Celebrity

Also paying tribute to the late ZZ Top bassist after news of his passing broke out are the likes of Jason Isbell, Christopher Cross, David Coverdale and Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Slash and John Fogerty are among the rockers leading tributes to late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.

The 72-year-old "Sharp Dressed Man" hitmaker passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, July 28, and now a handful of rock and country luminaries are paying their respects, with former Creedence Clearwater Revival star Fogerty confessing he is devastated by the news.

"We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn't rock 'n' roll heaven, I don't know what is," Fogerty tweets. "The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking."

Slash added a photo of Hill onstage and added the caption, "RIP."

  See also...

There have also been tributes posted to social media from the likes of Jason Isbell, Christopher Cross, David Coverdale and Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea, who tweeted, "Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer."

Flea's Tweet

Meanwhile, ZZ Top have canceled their Wednesday night, July 28 concert in Simpsonville, South Carolina to mourn the rocker's death.

A "hip issue" forced Hill to pull out of a gig in Illinois on Friday, and longtime guitar technician Elwood Francis replaced him onstage. In a statement at the time, ZZ Top wrote, "Per Dusty's request, the show must go on!"

That gig was Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard's first without Hill in more than five decades. Following Hill's passing, the pair issued a statement that read, "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX."

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'," they added. "We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C'. You will be greatly missed, amigo."

You can share this post!

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Related Posts
Slash Attributed Music Industry Changes to Uncertainty Over New Guns N' Roses Album

Slash Attributed Music Industry Changes to Uncertainty Over New Guns N' Roses Album

Slash's Divorce Is Finally Signed Off After Four-Year Battle

Slash's Divorce Is Finally Signed Off After Four-Year Battle

Slash Offers to Help Estranged Wife Catch Internet Troll to Finalize Divorce

Slash Offers to Help Estranged Wife Catch Internet Troll to Finalize Divorce

Slash's Estranged Wife Accused Him of Hiding Money as Divorce Battle Continues

Slash's Estranged Wife Accused Him of Hiding Money as Divorce Battle Continues

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod