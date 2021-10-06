 
 

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Papa Bear's 1st Birthday in Kung Fu Panda-Themed Party

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Papa Bear's 1st Birthday in Kung Fu Panda-Themed Party
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker shares on Instagram some photos of her posing with husband Kenneth Petty and the birthday boy in front of a Kung Fu Panda-themed backdrop.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is on celebratory mood. The "Anaconda" raptress took to her Instagram account to share some photos taken from a Kung Fu Panda-themed party for her son Papa Bear who turned one on September 30.

"On Sept. 30th you turned 1," Nicki wrote in the caption alongside some photos of her posing with husband Kenneth Petty and the birthday boy in front of a Kung Fu Panda-themed backdrop. It featured cute cut-outs of the characters, panda balloons and a banner that read, "Papa Bear's First Birthday."

"Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You're the best boy in the whole wide world," the self-proclaimed black Barbie went on to say. "I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda."

In addition, Nicki shared some behind-the-scenes pictures and footage of her son's lavish birthday party. In several snaps, the Trinidadian star, who looked stunning in a colorful outfit, took some pictures with the guests in front of the same backdrop.

  See also...

She also posted a video of Papa Bear playing inside a bouncy house alongside his dad and some other kids. "The kids were so [folded hands emoji] omg. The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn't cut the cake. I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas," she raved in the caption.

"Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not. It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn't opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday. My world, my everything. yes I know I'm spamming your timeline but it's for my pumpkin pie munchkin," the raptress added.

Some of Nicki's famous friends took to the comment section to send their congratulatory message to Nicki's bundle of joy. "Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!!" La La Anthony replied, adding, "Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!"

Meanwhile, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice wrote, "Happy Birthday." Also commenting was "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Phaedra Parks who said, "Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you."

You can share this post!

Kelis' Husband Hopes to Encourage Others by Revealing His Battle With Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Nicki Minaj and Husband Blasted by Sexual Assault Victim in First TV Interview

Nicki Minaj and Husband Blasted by Sexual Assault Victim in First TV Interview

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover