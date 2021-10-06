Nicki Minaj Celebrates Papa Bear's 1st Birthday in Kung Fu Panda-Themed Party

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker shares on Instagram some photos of her posing with husband Kenneth Petty and the birthday boy in front of a Kung Fu Panda-themed backdrop.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is on celebratory mood. The "Anaconda" raptress took to her Instagram account to share some photos taken from a Kung Fu Panda-themed party for her son Papa Bear who turned one on September 30.

"On Sept. 30th you turned 1," Nicki wrote in the caption alongside some photos of her posing with husband Kenneth Petty and the birthday boy in front of a Kung Fu Panda-themed backdrop. It featured cute cut-outs of the characters, panda balloons and a banner that read, "Papa Bear's First Birthday."

"Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You're the best boy in the whole wide world," the self-proclaimed black Barbie went on to say. "I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda."

In addition, Nicki shared some behind-the-scenes pictures and footage of her son's lavish birthday party. In several snaps, the Trinidadian star, who looked stunning in a colorful outfit, took some pictures with the guests in front of the same backdrop.

She also posted a video of Papa Bear playing inside a bouncy house alongside his dad and some other kids. "The kids were so [folded hands emoji] omg. The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn't cut the cake. I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas," she raved in the caption.

"Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not. It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn't opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday. My world, my everything. yes I know I'm spamming your timeline but it's for my pumpkin pie munchkin," the raptress added.

Some of Nicki's famous friends took to the comment section to send their congratulatory message to Nicki's bundle of joy. "Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!!" La La Anthony replied, adding, "Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!"

Meanwhile, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice wrote, "Happy Birthday." Also commenting was "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Phaedra Parks who said, "Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you."