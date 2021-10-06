 
 

Leah Remini Jokingly Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of 'Acting Interested' in Interview

Leah Remini Jokingly Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of 'Acting Interested' in Interview
WENN/FayesVision/Lia Toby
Celebrity

In the Tuesday, October 5 episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'King of Queens' alum shows how close they are as she clearly has no problem telling each other how she really feels.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Leah Remini almost takes an awkward turn. In the Tuesday, October 5 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "King of Queens" alum showed how close they are as she clearly had no problem telling each other how she really felt.

In the episode, the 51-year-old shared how much she loves scaring her 17-year-old daughter Sofia. She feels that it's "normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids." She later showed a photo of a mask that she and her husband Angelo Pagan had picked out in an attempt to frighten Sofia, who is currently a high school senior.

Leah also recalled a time when she had her assistant hide in the star's dance instructor's car. "One of my teachers was there, and I had my assistant dress up in my pigtails...," Leah recounted before she stopped.

  See also...

The actress seemingly thought that Ellen was about to prank her. "No, because you're acting really interested. So, like, I don't know if you're doing that thing where you're, like, into my story, so that...."

In response to the "Kevin Can Wait" alum, the host explained, "I'm always interested!" Leah, however, didn't buy it as she clapped back, "You're not, Ellen! Stop," before playfully slapping the host on the wrist. Ellen then acted hurt as replying, "It's my last season. Don't hurt me."

The two then stopped playing around as Leah told the host, "I love you, I miss you and I'm so happy to be here on your last season. But anyway, thank you for having me. ... Now back to me."

This is not the first time for Ellen to have a brief tensed moment with her guest. Back in November 2019, Dakota Johnson called out Ellen for lying about not being invited to the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star's 30th birthday party. "Actually, no. That's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," Dakota clarified.

You can share this post!

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film
Related Posts
Leah Remini on Being Accepted into NYU: This Did Not Come Easy

Leah Remini on Being Accepted into NYU: This Did Not Come Easy

Leah Remini Accused by Danny Masterson of Masterminding Rape Charges Against Him

Leah Remini Accused by Danny Masterson of Masterminding Rape Charges Against Him

Leah Remini Accuses Sharon Osbourne Of Frequently Calling Julie Chen And Sara Gilbert Slurs

Leah Remini Accuses Sharon Osbourne Of Frequently Calling Julie Chen And Sara Gilbert Slurs

Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise Has 'Master Plan' to Lure Daughter Suri Into Scientology

Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise Has 'Master Plan' to Lure Daughter Suri Into Scientology

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight