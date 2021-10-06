Leah Remini Jokingly Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of 'Acting Interested' in Interview

WENN/FayesVision/Lia Toby Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Leah Remini almost takes an awkward turn. In the Tuesday, October 5 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "King of Queens" alum showed how close they are as she clearly had no problem telling each other how she really felt.

In the episode, the 51-year-old shared how much she loves scaring her 17-year-old daughter Sofia. She feels that it's "normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids." She later showed a photo of a mask that she and her husband Angelo Pagan had picked out in an attempt to frighten Sofia, who is currently a high school senior.

Leah also recalled a time when she had her assistant hide in the star's dance instructor's car. "One of my teachers was there, and I had my assistant dress up in my pigtails...," Leah recounted before she stopped.

The actress seemingly thought that Ellen was about to prank her. "No, because you're acting really interested. So, like, I don't know if you're doing that thing where you're, like, into my story, so that...."

In response to the "Kevin Can Wait" alum, the host explained, "I'm always interested!" Leah, however, didn't buy it as she clapped back, "You're not, Ellen! Stop," before playfully slapping the host on the wrist. Ellen then acted hurt as replying, "It's my last season. Don't hurt me."

The two then stopped playing around as Leah told the host, "I love you, I miss you and I'm so happy to be here on your last season. But anyway, thank you for having me. ... Now back to me."

This is not the first time for Ellen to have a brief tensed moment with her guest. Back in November 2019, Dakota Johnson called out Ellen for lying about not being invited to the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star's 30th birthday party. "Actually, no. That's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," Dakota clarified.