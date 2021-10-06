 
 

Lashana Lynch Credits Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Adding 'Black Feminine Energy' to James Bond

The actress who is playing the first black female 007 agent says the 'Fleabag' star has helped bring something unique to the new installment, which becomes Daniel Craig's swan song.

AceShowbiz - Lashana Lynch has credited writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge for injecting her James Bond character with "black feminine energy."

The actress plays Bond girl Nomi in "No Time to Die", Daniel Craig's final outing as the British spy - making her the first Black female to take on the 007 title within the franchise.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's digital title Porter, Lynch revealed she worked closely with Phoebe to shape Nomi into something unique.

"(Phoebe) brought a lightness of touch that really matched Black feminine energy. And I don't quite know how she did that," she explained.

"When I read lines that were clearly from her, it all just made sense to the kind of upbringing that I imagined Nomi would have."

And Lynch had no greater support than her own mother, who "always believed" she would be a trailblazer in the series.

"The howling that released from my mum's mouth was like something I've never heard before," recalled the actress of the moment she told her she'd landed the role.

"Like the biggest 'Jesus!' (She) screamed at the top of her lungs, but she also said, 'I knew it' and I said, 'So did I.' "

The movie shattered global box office expectations with a $119 million (£87.8 million) opening weekend in global market.

Meanwhile, rumors about Daniel Craig's replacement have been swirling on the internet. The likes of Rege-Jean Page and George McKay are among the alleged candidates.

It's reported that the 007 bosses are on the hunt for a younger actor to reboot the franchise, but they insisted the search would not begin until 2022.

