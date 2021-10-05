Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

According to a trusted scooper, Warner Bros. and DC have given a go to a follow-up to the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed film, which is yet to hit theaters until next year.

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. and DC have put together the best resource and talent there are for "The Batman", so it won't be a surprise that they give a vote of confidence to the movie. Words are the studios have already given a green light to a sequel to the upcoming film, while it is not going to hit theaters until next year.

According to trusted scooper Daniel Richtman, in addition to "The Batman 2", two more spin-offs outside of the two HBO Max series centering the Gotham City Police Department and the Penguin are in development.

Meanwhile, confirming report of the supposed "The Batman" sequel, Batman on Film claimed to have heard that the entire team was already asked if they are willing to return for the follow-up to the Matt Reeves-directed movie.

"The Batman", which was originally set for a June 2021 release, faced several setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After delayed twice, it is now slated to arrive in U.S. theaters on March 4, 2022.

When filming eventually wrapped in March this year, Reeves marked it on Twitter by sharing a photo of clapperboard and writing, "#LastDay #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD." Jeffrey Wright, who took the role of Jim Gordon, also posted on his Instagram page, "Jim Gordon Gordon out. ...for now. One year exactly after the shutdown. Some ride."

Robert Pattinson is cast in the title role a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle or Catwoman, and Colin Farrell portrays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot or Penguin. The movie also stars Paul Dano as Edward Nashton or Riddler, John Turturro as a Gotham crime lord, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Gotham's district attorney.

Much like Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker", "The Batman" will reportedly exist in a separate universe from the existing DCEU, which has Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.