Chloe Bailey Fires Back at Haters Saying She 'Does Too Much'

During her appearance on 'The Real', the 23-year-old 'Have Mercy' singer and Beyonce's protege notes that she has also realized that 'you can't please everybody.'

Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey is no stranger to criticism. The one half of Chloe x Halle discussed the backlash over her sexy imagery, among others, that she received online during her appearance on "The Real".

"When I write and create music, it's like, this is what I would tell myself to make myself feel better and to kind of pump myself up," Chloe explained on the morning talk show. "I love creating music with my sister and being in a group with her so doing this solo, it's been like, I have to be like, 'Okay Chloe, you can do it. You're special. Everything you have to say matters.' So, it's been a journey for sure."

The "Have Mercy" singer went on to say, "I think it's about the support system you have around you. I have to remind myself, as long as I'm being authentic and being myself, then, that's all that matters." She added, "People say I do too much and maybe I do, but it's not on purpose, it's just who I am."

Chloe also realized that "you can't please everybody. Some people will like me, some people don't. And that's okay." The songstress continued, "They're talking, so that's good!"

Chloe made headline over her sexy performance of her new single, "Have Mercy", at the 2021 MTV VMAs. For her performance, which also marked her TV debut as a solo artist, Chloe showed off her twerking skills in a hot pink leotard.

She was recently romantically linked to Future, but was quick to deny the speculations. "I don't know where that rumor came from," the 23-year-old said the reports linking her to the Atlanta spitter. "Someone asked if me and Future talk." While she praised the 37-year-old hip-hop stars as "a wonderful fella" and admitting that she loves his music, Chloe claimed, "I've never spoken to him a day in my life."